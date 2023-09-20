Meet Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti
Leonardo DiCaprio has had a complicated love life, to say the least. He has primarily dated high-profile models like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell. Most of the actor's relationships also tend to be short-lived, with a few exceptions like Camila Morrone, his last serious girlfriend, who lasted nearly five years. After things ended between them, DiCaprio got into a complicated year-long romance with Gigi Hadid that swayed between a situationship, a casual fling, and an exclusive relationship.
Since its end, Hadid seems to be testing the waters with rumored boyfriend Cole Bennett, and DiCaprio has reportedly started dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The pair supposedly met in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." They officially sparked dating rumors after stepping out to grab some iced coffee in August. Things moved quickly as, the following month, DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted cozying up and making out in a club in Ibiza.
Given the Oscar winner's checkered history, most people assumed this was just another fling, but it might be more. An insider told the Daily Mail that DiCaprio and Ceretti thoroughly enjoy each other's company. They shared that the "Titanic" star's friends believe he could be ready to settle down, noting, "There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious." The insider also revealed that DiCaprio seemingly made things more official by referring to her as his girlfriend.
Vittoria Ceretti had a meteoric rise in fashion
Vittoria Ceretti was born and raised in Brescia, Italy. When she and her cousin were 14, they jokingly sent pictures of themselves to the prestigious Elite Model Look contest. But they loved what they saw, so they invited her for a formal audition. She wound up as one of the finalists and earned a contract with the agency. Just two years after that, Ceretti got her big break when she modeled for the 2014 Dolce & Gabbana Fall/Winter collection.
That got the ball rolling for her career as big names like Bulgari, Dior, Fendi, Prada, Chanel, Alexander McQueen, and more lined up to work with Ceretti. When she was only 18 and just four years into her career, the Italian model graced the cover of Italian Vogue. A few months after that, she joined a string of iconic models on the cover of American Vogue. In a Vogue Italia interview, casting director Piergiorgio Del Moro recalled that shortly after their first meeting, he knew there was something special about Ceretti.
Del Moro praised her talents as a class apart from the rest, and the model reminisced that he let her cut to the front of the line. But Ceretti's road to success was paved with several rejections. Del Moro admitted that certain brands were a little iffy about booking her because they believed Ceretti's beauty was too traditional to fit their modern image. Now, the tables have turned, and these same brands want to work with Ceretti because of her dedication and demeanor.
The Italian model got married in 2020
Vittoria Ceretti likes to keep her private life private. She mainly uses Instagram to share photos of her work, robbing us of adorable shots of her Pomeranian, Vincent. However, in June 2020, she posted snaps of her wedding to DJ Matteo Milleri. It's unclear where their relationship stands at the time of writing since Ceretti hasn't shared any pictures of him to Instagram since 2022. But she seemingly announced their separation in June 2023 with a cryptic TikTok video captioned "Separation," featuring Alicia Keys' "No One."
Ceretti also appears to be friendly with Gigi Hadid. Both were all smiles at Proenza Schouler's New York City fashion show as they joked around and hugged after being reunited. When Ceretti posted pictures of herself in June, Hadid commented, "Omg!" with a heart emoji to show her love. As the daughter of two people who didn't have any connections in showbiz, Ceretti had to work hard to earn her place in the fashion industry, unlike even Hadid herself.
So when Lily-Rose Depp called out a big double standard in the nepo baby debate in November 2022, Ceretti clapped back through an Instagram Story. She started by accepting that nepo babies face rejection too but argued that they had the privilege of crying about it on their parents' expensive couches while people like her struggle to make ends meet. Ceretti also detailed her issues with watching nepo babies whiz past her during auditions with an assistant to take care of their needs while she waited for hours without those privileges.