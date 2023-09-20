Meet Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio has had a complicated love life, to say the least. He has primarily dated high-profile models like Gisele Bündchen and Naomi Campbell. Most of the actor's relationships also tend to be short-lived, with a few exceptions like Camila Morrone, his last serious girlfriend, who lasted nearly five years. After things ended between them, DiCaprio got into a complicated year-long romance with Gigi Hadid that swayed between a situationship, a casual fling, and an exclusive relationship.

Since its end, Hadid seems to be testing the waters with rumored boyfriend Cole Bennett, and DiCaprio has reportedly started dating Italian model Vittoria Ceretti. The pair supposedly met in May 2023 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon." They officially sparked dating rumors after stepping out to grab some iced coffee in August. Things moved quickly as, the following month, DiCaprio and Ceretti were spotted cozying up and making out in a club in Ibiza.

Given the Oscar winner's checkered history, most people assumed this was just another fling, but it might be more. An insider told the Daily Mail that DiCaprio and Ceretti thoroughly enjoy each other's company. They shared that the "Titanic" star's friends believe he could be ready to settle down, noting, "There have been many women pictured with him, partying with him, but what he has with Vittoria is much more serious." The insider also revealed that DiCaprio seemingly made things more official by referring to her as his girlfriend.