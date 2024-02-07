4 Times Justin Timberlake Stole The Spotlight From Famous Women

Throughout his decades-long career, Justin Timberlake has garnered a reputation for trying to steal the spotlight from successful women. As you might've guessed, it all started with his ex, Britney Spears. For the longest time, we only had his perspective to go off of, and he didn't paint her in the best of light. However, we learned about several tragic moments from Spears and Timberlake's relationship through her 2023 memoir, "The Woman In Me."

The "Toxic" hitmaker revealed that he convinced her to get an abortion because he didn't want to be a father. Spears believed that he cheated on her several times and claimed that he broke off their longstanding relationship through a text message. So, when Timberlake made a comeback in the music industry in 2024 with "Selfish," Spears' fans weren't too happy and tried to reduce its impact by encouraging people to listen to her 2011 track, also called "Selfish." The ploy worked, and Spears' version garnered loads of streams and digital sales, per Billboard.

However, the "Toxic" hitmaker wanted to let bygones be bygones. In a since-deleted Instagram post from January 2024, she apologized for some of the most surprising confessions in "The Woman In Me," and expressed her love for Timberlake's comeback single "Selfish." Shortly after, the "Suit & Tie" singer had a celebratory show for his birthday, during which he said, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f****** nobody" before singing "Cry Me A River," a song that he used to shame Spears, per People.