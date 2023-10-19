The Most Tragic Moments Of Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake's Relationship

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are undoubtedly one of the most iconic couples of all time. The future lovebirds were only 11 when they met on the set of "The All-New Mickey Mouse Club." In Spears' tell-all memoir, "The Woman In Me," she reminisced about how they shared their first kiss during a sleepover after a friend dared Timberlake to do it. The couple went public with their romance in 1999 and gave us a lot to love throughout their relationship. Although they wore their matching denim outfits over two decades ago, we can still picture them perfectly.

In 2001, when she was 19 years old, Spears told The Guardian that Timberlake lived with her whenever they were in the same place, noting, "I'm not ashamed at all to say that I love him from the bottom of my heart. As far as love is concerned, with him, too much is not enough. He's everything." The pop star added, "We've gone through so much together and we've known each other since we were 12 years old. We know each other inside and out."

But it's true that the stars that burn the brightest often burn out the fastest too. The couple called it quits in 2002. After the breakup, things got increasingly messy as they went through a rough patch, often answering scathing questions about their high-profile relationship. Timberlake even called Spears out in a music video and took several public jabs at her.