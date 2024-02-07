The Painful Condition Queen Camilla's Niece Ayesha Shand Lives With

Since standing out at King Charles's coronation in May 2023, Ayesha Shand has become a more well-known public figure. As the daughter of Camilla Parker-Bowles's late brother, Mark Shand, she is the Queen Consort's niece. However, Ayesha has another royal connection — her coworker at Hauser & Wirth Art Gallery, where she's the associate director, is none other than Princess Eugenie. The daughter of model Clio Goldsmith, she is also heavily involved in her dad's charity, Elephant Family, which Camilla and Charles have been co-presidents of since its founder's passing.

In January 2024, Shand decided to use her newfound fame to shine a spotlight on another important issue closely tied to her and her family — endometriosis. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease is characterized by uterine-like tissue growing outside the uterus. Not only can this cause a host of debilitating symptoms, but it can also impact fertility. In a video posted to Instagram, Shand confessed what the medical diagnosis means to her. Lying in bed and tearfully addressing the camera, she admits, "This is what endometriosis looks and feels like. It's isolating, agonizing, and completely unbearable."

It's not only the physical symptoms of endometriosis that can cause agony for those with the condition; the disease takes a mental toll, too. Shand continued in her caption, "Every month, I ingest hundreds of pain killers, faint, vomit, spend nights and days crouched on the floor crying. This is all followed by intense waves of helplessness and depression."