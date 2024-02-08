Meet Olivia Dunne's MLB Star Boyfriend, Paul Skenes

As Olivia Dunne has learned the hard way, gaining any kind of online following comes with lots of unprovoked attention, whether positive or negative. Dunne told Elle in 2023, "It's hard to handle at times, definitely, because I am just a 20-year-old student." So when news of her relationship with Paul Skenes reached the masses, public scrutiny put a strain on their relationship.

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going anywhere," Skenes explained to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me."

Despite the increased eyes on the couple since they confirmed their relationship, Skenes and Dunne are determined not to let it get them down. "She does get it ... I'm sure it'll get better as I go up levels, but that's something I want for her," Skenes explained about his desire for Dunne to be able to go out in public without being mobbed by fans.