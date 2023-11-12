Inside The Up-And-Down Relationship Between Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after the TikTok star was spotted leaving his concert. Initially, people didn't quite believe they were dating because Barker was friends with D'Amelio's ex, Lil Huddy. But then the duo made a couple of more public appearances at important events like Dixie D'Amelio's album release party. In July 2022, they went TikTok official with their relationship by posting a video of them lip-syncing to The Neighborhood's "Sweater Weather."
Like many modern-day relationships, D'Amelio and Barker's connection began when she slid into his DMs. Speaking on "The Zach Sang Show," in 2023, Barker recalled, "I got a DM from Charli and I was like 'f*** it,' I'm gonna go hang out with her." They got together soon after, and on their second date, he introduced her to his family. From there, their relationship moved at breakneck speed. However, they might not have connected if it wasn't for Charli's sister Dixie.
On the "BFFs" show, Dixie D'Amelio revealed that she might've been the catalyst for the DM as she encouraged her sister to connect with Barker simply because she thought he was Charli's type. On paper, the two seemed like a perfect couple, but in reality, their relationship wasn't as perfect as it seemed. It started with cheating allegations, and the pair even called it quits for a little bit.
Lil Huddy wasn't too happy about the new relationship
Although Charli D'Amelio had a complicated relationship with Lil Huddy, the two seemingly remained on good terms after their split ... until she went public with her Landon Barker romance. After D'Amelio and Barker were spotted holding hands in June 2022 (via People), Huddy aka Chase Hudson seemingly shaded the new couple by posting a photo of himself captioned, "Damn, that's crazy, so ... party at mine [tonight]?"
A month after that, he took things to the next level by releasing a scathing diss for D'Amelio titled "All The Things I Hate About You." He called her out with the lyrics, "You're a showstopper. A bad liar, homie-hopper, drama-starter," and accused her of being a manipulator who messed with his friends by dating them. Hudson also included a dig at Barker with, "You could've had a rockstar. But you chose up on a bum-star. Bootleg version of me, that's your loss." Later, Barker reportedly told TikTok Room that there was no overlap between the relationships and explained that although he was friends with Hudson, they were never all that close.
In September 2023, Barker offered his perspective on the situation by releasing "Friends With Your Ex," a track that seemingly detailed how he fell in love with his friend's ex even though he wasn't supposed to. Although D'Amelio loved the track, she initially wasn't sure releasing it was the best idea (per Rolling Stone). Nonetheless, she joined Barker for the song's music video.
They are incredibly supportive of each other
During Landon Barker's appearance on "The Zach Sang Show," he explained that he and Charli D'Amelio mutually agreed to keep their relationship relatively private. He explained that neither of them was afraid to post about the other on social media, but they wanted to do it as an expression of love rather than for attention. So, when Chase Hudson released his scathing song about D'Amelio, Barker came to her defense through a 2022 Instagram story writing, "If you can't treat her right I'll treat her right for you 7/23," (via People).
In July 2022, shortly after the couple got together, D'Amelio gushed about her beau to Entertainment Tonight. "He's just very sweet," she said, adding, "I think for a long time it was really difficult, but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after." When D'Amelio made her "Dancing With The Stars" debut in the same year, Barker took to Instagram stories to cheer her on. He later attended the show with his father, Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian. Barker once again posted a supportive Instagram story when D'Amelio won the season.
For D'Amelio's 19th birthday in May 2023, Barker wrote her a sweet Instagram post, gushing, "[You're] such a kind, strong loving person and that has brought me and so many others so much happiness and love," he added. "I love you so much hope you have the best day ever you deserve it so much," (via People). And in June, Barker shared that he got D'Amelio's eye tattooed on his arm.
The couple briefly split up in 2023
During the Season 3 finale of Hulu's "The D'Amelio Show" in October 2023, we learned that Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker split up. While filming, Dixie D'Amelio got a text from Barker explaining that he wouldn't be around a lot because he broke things off with her sister. Later, a clearly upset Charli returned home and tried to keep herself together, but ultimately couldn't hold up the facade anymore. Charli explained that she was upset because Barker made a mistake and didn't even apologize.
The TikTok star was already thinking about how her social media would be flooded with messages about how tragic their breakup was, lamenting that it would only make her feel worse. In another clip from the show, she said that she didn't want the breakup to be a public spectacle because that would only slow the healing process. Thankfully, the split didn't last long, because the couple mended things fairly quickly.
Speaking to Us Weekly, D'Amelio opened up about the bust-up and the reunion, "Sometimes you take out your frustrations on the wrong people and you just need to know that when you choose to have someone in your life as much as we are in each other's, it's important to be ... levelheaded for them and help them make sure that they know what they're worth and so proud." She also shared their relationship grew better since the breakup because they started doing little things to express their love for each other.