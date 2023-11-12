Inside The Up-And-Down Relationship Between Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker first sparked dating rumors in 2022 after the TikTok star was spotted leaving his concert. Initially, people didn't quite believe they were dating because Barker was friends with D'Amelio's ex, Lil Huddy. But then the duo made a couple of more public appearances at important events like Dixie D'Amelio's album release party. In July 2022, they went TikTok official with their relationship by posting a video of them lip-syncing to The Neighborhood's "Sweater Weather."

Like many modern-day relationships, D'Amelio and Barker's connection began when she slid into his DMs. Speaking on "The Zach Sang Show," in 2023, Barker recalled, "I got a DM from Charli and I was like 'f*** it,' I'm gonna go hang out with her." They got together soon after, and on their second date, he introduced her to his family. From there, their relationship moved at breakneck speed. However, they might not have connected if it wasn't for Charli's sister Dixie.

On the "BFFs" show, Dixie D'Amelio revealed that she might've been the catalyst for the DM as she encouraged her sister to connect with Barker simply because she thought he was Charli's type. On paper, the two seemed like a perfect couple, but in reality, their relationship wasn't as perfect as it seemed. It started with cheating allegations, and the pair even called it quits for a little bit.