Jason Momoa Had Expert Help For His Flashdance-Inspired Super Bowl 2024 T-Mobile Commercial

In a relatively short commercial, they fit in a number of "Flashdance" references. Along with the song choice and Jennifer Beals' surprise cameo at the end, Zach Braff has an off-the-shoulder sweater moment and the dance moves are delightfully '80s. Jason Momoa, though, gets to do some of the most iconic "Flashdance" moments, including a dramatic hair flip and, of course, getting drenched with water. "He made me so proud!" Beals said.

Beals also appreciated that the ad was more an homage to the movie instead of making fun of it in any way, and we appreciate that too. "The way they treat the song – it's with love. Being on the set was just heaven," Beals explained. "It was hilarious at any moment and everybody was just delightful."

Beals wasn't alone having fun on set. Faison opened up to Variety about how great it was to work with Momoa: "He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows. It's kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board."