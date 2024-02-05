Jason Momoa Had Expert Help For His Flashdance-Inspired Super Bowl 2024 T-Mobile Commercial
"Flashdance" was all about 1980s fashion and music, and one of its most recognizable songs is Irene Cara's "Flashdance...What A Feeling." It even won an Oscar for Best Original Song the year it came out. The song has stayed relevant as an example of the movie's campy fun, and it's popped up again recently in T-Mobile's 2024 Super Bowl commercial starring Jason Momoa. Far from the dark intensity of some of his roles in "Aquaman" and "Game of Thrones," Momoa dances and sings his way through the one-minute ad set to a version of the iconic song alongside "Scrubs" stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.
Who makes an appearance right at the end? None other than Jennifer Beals, the star of "Flashdance." It sounds like Momoa took advantage of having the original star of the '80s cult classic on set. "Every now and then he'd come and ask me for advice," Beals told USA Today. "But he didn't need any support. He knows what he's doing and he's phenomenal."
Everyone loved working with Jason Momoa on the Super Bowl commercial
In a relatively short commercial, they fit in a number of "Flashdance" references. Along with the song choice and Jennifer Beals' surprise cameo at the end, Zach Braff has an off-the-shoulder sweater moment and the dance moves are delightfully '80s. Jason Momoa, though, gets to do some of the most iconic "Flashdance" moments, including a dramatic hair flip and, of course, getting drenched with water. "He made me so proud!" Beals said.
Beals also appreciated that the ad was more an homage to the movie instead of making fun of it in any way, and we appreciate that too. "The way they treat the song – it's with love. Being on the set was just heaven," Beals explained. "It was hilarious at any moment and everybody was just delightful."
Beals wasn't alone having fun on set. Faison opened up to Variety about how great it was to work with Momoa: "He was so fun, so high energy, in such a silly mood like we always are. I think it really shows. It's kind of like a rock musical in a lot of ways when he jumps on board."
Jason Momoa was really singing in his Flashdance Super Bowl commercial
Along with his dance moves, Jason Momoa gets to show off his singing skills. We knew that the actor has undergone a stunning transformation over the years but not that he has such great pipes. Zach Braff and Donald Faison also sing during the commercial, and only needed a little help from technology. "Donald has the most insane voice," Braff explained to CNN. "Autotune is helping me and Jason out a bit, but yeah, we're all singing." Perhaps this commercial will inspire a director to write a role for Momoa in a new movie musical? We can only hope — we'd love to see more of his singing and dancing.
This is Braff and Faison's third remix of a popular song in as many years for a T-Mobile Super Bowl. In 2022, it was a play on "I Feel Pretty" from "West Side Story," and in 2023, it was "Summer Nights" from "Grease," where they were joined by none other than John Travolta himself. We can't wait to see what hit T-Mobile will honor next year!