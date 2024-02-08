Julia Roberts' Marriage To Danny Moder Reportedly Began As A Messy Affair

Actor Julia Roberts and cinematographer Danny Moder's relationship is a notable Hollywood love story. The two first crossed paths on the set of the movie "The Mexican" in 2000, where Moder worked on the camera crew, and Roberts portrayed the role of Samantha Barzel. The pair would walk down the aisle in July 2002, but not before experiencing their fair share of drama.

Despite Moder and Roberts having a successful marriage, their relationship reportedly started as a messy affair. Roberts was dating Benjamin Bratt at the time, while Moder was married to celebrity makeup artist Vera Steimberg, who has worked on several films, including "Avengers: Endgame" and "Dolemite Is My Name." Roberts admitted in December 2003 to Oprah Winfrey that she was aware of Moder's marriage, stating "For a really long time. I could see how wonderful he was, but we were both in relationships at the time, so we were just friends." Later in that chat, Roberts would maintain that she had nothing to do with the Moders getting a divorce. Still, the perception of Roberts being a mistress at the beginning of the relationship took off and was fueled by several reports of Roberts allegedly displaying mean girl behavior.