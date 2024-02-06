The Subtle Sign King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Opening The Door For Prince Harry

The world found out King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer on February 5 thanks to a public statement from Buckingham Palace. Reportedly, though, he personally told William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex before that, and Harry is apparently planning to leave California to come and visit his father in the wake of the diagnosis.

King Charles reaching out to Harry personally to tell him the news, instead of letting him find out with the rest of the world, might mean the relationship between King Charles and Harry could be on the mend. Their relationship has been strained ever since Harry and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020, and while Prince Harry has returned to England a few times since then, including for his father's coronation, there doesn't seem to have been much of an easing of the royal rift.

We don't know when exactly King Charles told Harry and William; he may have even told them together on a phone call or video chat with Harry, of course, currently living in California. Harry being kept in the loop with regard to his father's health seems like it would be a no-brainer — they're father and son, after all — but it appears to be in stark contrast to how he found out about Queen Elizabeth's death. It's in looking at that difference that we can see hints of a potential reconciliation.