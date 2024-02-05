The Timing Of King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is So Heartbreaking

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement from Buckingham Palace on February 5, 2024, it was confirmed that during King Charles' surgery for an enlarged prostate — something which doesn't inherently mean cancer — "a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer." He has started treatment for that as yet unnamed cancer as of today.

King Charles had been discharged and was recovering from his surgery with plans in place for him to work from home for a month. He'll still be working from home, according to the Buckingham Palace statement, during "a schedule of regular treatments," and we won't be seeing him at any events in the foreseeable future.

King Charles was the longest monarch-in-waiting, and his diagnosis comes less than a year after his formal coronation at Westminster Abbey. Our guess is that when he thought about what it would be like to be king, he likely never envisioned a cancer diagnosis clouding his reign so early.