Why Lead Paint Cost HGTV's Dave And Jenny Marrs Thousands Of Dollars

Dave and Jenny Marrs have experience with old homes. As the hosts of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous," the design and demolition duo have renovated plenty of residences in the Bentonville, Arkansas area. Thus, they are intimately familiar with everything that comes with timeworn properties, like leaky pipes, lax building standards, and most importantly lead paint. Shockingly, the toxic paint wasn't banned by the government until 1978. Until then, lead-based paint could be used in homes where it could easily chip and flake off, causing health concerns for little ones who might accidentally ingest it.

In 2019, when "Fixer to Fabulous" premiered, the Marrs were just getting started with HGTV, and although Dave had run his own construction company since 2004, renovating older homes was likely still new to him because the Environmental Protection Agency EPA caught wind of some rule-breaking. The government agency released a statement that claimed, "Specifically, Marrs failed to: (1) obtain recertification before beginning renovations, (2) assign a certified renovator to each renovation, (3) maintain records showing their compliance with RRP measures, and (4) perform work in accordance with the work practice standards," on some pre-1978 residences.

In particular, two homes that the Marrs renovated could have produced paint chips and dust riddled with lead, which can cause detrimental, lifelong health defects. As a result, the HGTV stars accrued fines equal to a whopping $35,000.