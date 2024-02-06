Toby Keith, Country Music Superstar, Dead At 62

Country music star Toby Keith has passed away at 62, a statement on his website confirmed on February 6, 2024. The news came just two years after Keith confirmed that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. The statement alluded to this grueling battle, noting "He fought his fight with grace and courage," and revealed that the country star's nearest and dearest were by his side in Keith's final moments.

In June 2022, the "Should've Been A Cowboy" singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share that he had received his diagnosis about six months prior and was undergoing "chemo[therapy], radiation, and surgery." Keith added that he would be stepping away from the limelight and canceling future shows as he focused on bettering his health. When speaking to CMT Hot 20 Countdown the following December, he shared how he was dealing with the situation, acknowledging, "It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future," (via Entertainment Weekly).

In June 2023, the country singer was happy to announce that this treatment was going well because his tumor had reduced in size. Keith also couldn't wait for his health to improve so that he could go out and perform in front of a crowd again. It wasn't surprising that Keith wanted to return to music ASAP because it was his one true passion, leading him to create hits like "Beer For My Horses" and "As Good As I Once Was." More dubiously, Keith was also one of the two country stars Trump honored minutes after his impeachment.