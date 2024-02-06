Inside Toby Keith's Relationship With Donald Trump

In the ever-growing controversy surrounding politics in the media, it's become harder and harder for celebrities to side on the sidelines and not give their opinion on current events. While some speak out against or in favor of certain political figures, others are determined to stay impartial regarding different sides of the aisle. Iconic country singer Toby Keith, who died on February 5, wasn't shy when it came to sharing his opinion on politics, and he didn't apologize if his actions came under criticism from fans.

The singer-songwriter rose to fame in the early 1990s when his first number-one single, "Should've Been A Cowboy," made him a household name in country music. He continued to release hit after hit, growing his fan base and steadily becoming one of the most recognized figures in the genre. Despite holding political values that fell more moderate than liberal or conservative, Keith's fans leaned more right than left. When the 2016 election came around, many fans wondered how Keith felt about both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. While Keith was not an outspoken supporter of former President Trump, he also didn't speak out against him, and the two appeared to be on reasonably good terms.