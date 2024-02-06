Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Tracklist Has All Eyes On Joe Alwyn

If Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys speeches had you thinking of her ex, Joe Alwyn, then you might be on to something. Swift made history when she announced her upcoming album release while accepting the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift revealed that this previously top-secret album has been two years in the making, adding: "It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department.' I'm going to go and post the cover right now backstage" (via the Associated Press).

The timetable and unique album title that Swift announced may be a clue regarding the content of the upcoming album. Swift has also released the titles of the 17 tracks on the album, and many of them sound like they could be breakup songs, including "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Rumors first began swirling that Swift and Alwyn were an item in the fall of 2016. While there's been no confirmation of a cut-and-dry breakup date, many fans believe that the relationship was on its last legs in 2021, since that's when she wrote "You're Losing Me." The breakup was officially announced in April 2023. Since she worked on this album for two years, she likely started the project in early 2022, which points to this being a breakup album. As is true with many of the things that Swift does, there's plenty for her fans to unpack with the announcement of this new album including all the ways it can be linked to her ex.