Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Speech & Snub Of Travis Kelce Has Us Thinking Of Joe Alwyn

Fans had been guessing that Taylor Swift was dropping hints that she would be releasing a re-record of her album "Reputation" in recent weeks, but she surprised them all by, instead, announcing a brand-new album. Swift took the opportunity as she accepted her 13th Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album to tell fans to expect some new music on April 19, 2024. One thing she didn't do in her speech was thank, or even mention, Travis Kelce, her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. She also didn't bring him up during her record-breaking win for Album of the Year for "Midnights" — no other person has won Album of the Year four times.

It wouldn't perhaps be so notable that Swift didn't mention Kelce this year if she hadn't specifically mentioned her boyfriend Joe Alwyn the last time she won Album of the Year — Alwyn and Swift dated for years until their split in early 2023.

It was in 2021 when she won for "Folklore," Swift said of her boyfriend at the time, "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine." Quite the shout-out! There was a moment in her 2024 Album of the Year speech that seemed like it could have naturally included Kelce when Swift talked about moments in her life that make her happy, but she kept all of them focused on music.