Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Speech & Snub Of Travis Kelce Has Us Thinking Of Joe Alwyn
Fans had been guessing that Taylor Swift was dropping hints that she would be releasing a re-record of her album "Reputation" in recent weeks, but she surprised them all by, instead, announcing a brand-new album. Swift took the opportunity as she accepted her 13th Grammy win for Best Pop Vocal Album to tell fans to expect some new music on April 19, 2024. One thing she didn't do in her speech was thank, or even mention, Travis Kelce, her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end. She also didn't bring him up during her record-breaking win for Album of the Year for "Midnights" — no other person has won Album of the Year four times.
It wouldn't perhaps be so notable that Swift didn't mention Kelce this year if she hadn't specifically mentioned her boyfriend Joe Alwyn the last time she won Album of the Year — Alwyn and Swift dated for years until their split in early 2023.
It was in 2021 when she won for "Folklore," Swift said of her boyfriend at the time, "Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine." Quite the shout-out! There was a moment in her 2024 Album of the Year speech that seemed like it could have naturally included Kelce when Swift talked about moments in her life that make her happy, but she kept all of them focused on music.
Taylor Swift probably had a number of reasons to not mention Travis Kelce
We have a couple of theories as to why Taylor Swift brought up Joe Alwyn at Grammys past, and not Travis Kelce this year. In her 2024 acceptance speech that turned into a new album announcement, Swift said that the new music was a secret that she'd been keeping for the past two years. Considering the fact that "Midnights" was released in 2022, she could have been writing and recording the new songs months and even years before she met Kelce. So, she wouldn't thank him for "Midnights," since he didn't do anything for it, and he potentially didn't do anything for her latest album coming out.
It could also be that Swift knows the laser-focused attention that has been on both her and Kelce recently, particularly with the Kansas City Chiefs matchup against the San Francisco 49ers coming up just a week after the Grammys at the Super Bowl. It would make sense that she wouldn't want to add any fuel to the fire for the haters as he's focusing on his upcoming big game.
We may have to wait until Kelce helps co-write some songs with Swift before we hear his name from her on the Grammys stage; Alwyn co-wrote a couple of songs on "Folklore" under the pseudonym William Bowery. Fingers crossed for a Kelce-Swift co-write coming soon.