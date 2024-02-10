The Y2K Fashion Faux Pas Britney Spears Wished She Didn't Make With Justin Timberlake

If you opened a history book based purely on legendary pop culture moments and flipped it to a chapter titled "2001," you would likely see Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dressed head-to-toe in double denim at the American Music Awards. There's a good chance those somewhat ridiculous outfits will live on in infamy for the rest of recorded history. The backstory behind those looks isn't the most surprising confession in Spears' memoir "The Woman in Me," but it is interesting to hear her take.

In her memoir, Spears wrote, "I still can't believe that Justin was going to wear denim and I said, 'We should match! Let's do denim-on-denim!' At first, honestly, I thought it was a joke." Spears didn't expect Timberlake or her stylist to go along with the idea, but it all became real when Timberlake received his denim hat, pants, and jacket. Spears continued, "When he put it on, I thought, Whoa! I guess we're really doing this!"

The couple had matched the colors of their outfits before, although the double denim ensembles were next-level. Spears didn't completely disavow the looks, however. She said, "I get that it was tacky, but it was also pretty great in its way, and I am always happy to see it parodied as a Halloween costume."