The Harmful Rumor HGTV Star Christina Hall Clapped Back At
Christina Hall hasn't always had the easiest time on social media. The "Christina on the Coast" star has had to defend herself on various occasions and was once accused by her ex-husband Ant Anstead of using the tool to "exploit" their son. But even though Instagram and the like haven't been the most welcoming places for the home designer, Hall continues to share updates on her life with her fans. In January 2024, the mom of three snapped a picture of her and her beau, Josh Hall, and a few others at an "impromptu work dinner."
The cute picture showed everyone smiling, especially Hall in the group's center, looking low-key glamourous in an all-black ensemble and metallic heels. However, as improvised as the work dinner was, that certainly wasn't the case with the posting of the pic. Hall took the opportunity to show off some of her female colleagues as proof that she wasn't part of an all-men team.
In the caption, she called out all those who had been spreading a harmful rumor — that she only prefers to work with the male gender. The photo included three other women, along with two men, in addition to her husband. In her caption, Hall explained, "A coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is ..."
The rumor seems highly unlikely
The HGTV star continued, "I've always worked with females so that's a load of sh** and highly offensive." Christina Hall then went on to gush about her "Christina on the Coast" work family, cluing in fans that there are "a lot of females here" before telling the haters, "It's just your own internal struggle."
Fortunately, she wasn't alone in the comments, as reportedly former and current coworkers stepped in to support her claim. "I have worked with Christina for two years ... She is good to everyone male and female ..." wrote one. Another chimed in, "Female you work with right here." Quite a few non-colleagues of Hall's congratulated the celeb on standing up for herself and encouraged her to ignore the haters. Still, others couldn't be dissuaded, calling her announcement "messy" and wondering why she even needed to call attention to the rumor in the first place.
Regardless of the drama surrounding the post, it's more than likely true that Hall works with other women. Reportedly, many home renovation shows have huge teams of people working behind the scenes, from contractors and builders to film crews and assistants. Glass Entertainment Group, who lists Hall as a client, has a female CEO, Nancy Glass, lending credence to Hall's declaration that she works with all genders.
It was her second uncomfortable rumor in a month
The late January 2024 dispelling of her workplace practices was the second awkward rumor Christina Hall faced in just under a month. On New Year's Eve, she uploaded an adorable family picture of her, her husband, Josh Hall, and her three children on the beach. Dressed in a flowy black gown, Hall epitomized a beaming mother. But some suggested that it could have been a pregnancy glow. "Is that baby #4 I see peeping through?" asked one commenter, while another exclaimed, "Looks like a baby bump! Yay!"
The "Christina in the Country" star immediately shut those suspicions down. "No — it's called not sucking in my tummy after having 3 kids," she replied, complete with an eye roll emoji. This time around, she was backed up by Josh, who separately replied to one pregnancy announcement hopeful, "No shot ... 3 is more than enough for us." The co-owners and founders of their production company, "Unbroken Productions," do not share any children. Hall is mom to Taylor and Brayden, whom she had with Tarek El Moussa, and mother to Hudson, whom she shares with Ant Anstead. Josh has confessed before how rewarding it has been stepping into the stepdad role for the home designer's kids. That doesn't mean they're ready to welcome a child together, though, and they seem to hint that they would appreciate it if social media didn't speculate.