The Harmful Rumor HGTV Star Christina Hall Clapped Back At

Christina Hall hasn't always had the easiest time on social media. The "Christina on the Coast" star has had to defend herself on various occasions and was once accused by her ex-husband Ant Anstead of using the tool to "exploit" their son. But even though Instagram and the like haven't been the most welcoming places for the home designer, Hall continues to share updates on her life with her fans. In January 2024, the mom of three snapped a picture of her and her beau, Josh Hall, and a few others at an "impromptu work dinner."

The cute picture showed everyone smiling, especially Hall in the group's center, looking low-key glamourous in an all-black ensemble and metallic heels. However, as improvised as the work dinner was, that certainly wasn't the case with the posting of the pic. Hall took the opportunity to show off some of her female colleagues as proof that she wasn't part of an all-men team.

In the caption, she called out all those who had been spreading a harmful rumor — that she only prefers to work with the male gender. The photo included three other women, along with two men, in addition to her husband. In her caption, Hall explained, "A coworker of mine told me a former employer told him I refused to work with women because I was some sort of ?? Not sure what the word is because I don't identify with whatever it is ..."