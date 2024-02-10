Angelina Jolie's Kids Are Reportedly At Odds Over Brad Pitt

Once one of the most popular couples in the world, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, famously dubbed Brangelina, shocked the world with their nasty split in 2016. Jolie filed for divorce, citing concerns over Pitt's lifestyle, which reportedly included alcohol and drug use deemed risky for their six children.

Shortly after news of their separation broke, allegations surfaced that Pitt had been physically and verbally abusive toward Jolie and their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who was around 15 years old at the time, on board a private flight. Sources close to Pitt confirmed to TMZ that the "Fight Club" star was intoxicated during the incident. Jolie subsequently sought sole custody of their six children, and now the kids are reportedly at odds over their dad.

Following the drama, Maddox reportedly chose to drop the surname Pitt and even testified against his father in court. Pax and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the couple's other two adoptive children, are also said to be estranged from Pitt. However, their three youngest children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt are reportedly not harboring any resentment towards their father, creating an undoubtedly awkward dynamic within the famous family.