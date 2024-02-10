Angelina Jolie's Kids Are Reportedly At Odds Over Brad Pitt
Once one of the most popular couples in the world, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, famously dubbed Brangelina, shocked the world with their nasty split in 2016. Jolie filed for divorce, citing concerns over Pitt's lifestyle, which reportedly included alcohol and drug use deemed risky for their six children.
Shortly after news of their separation broke, allegations surfaced that Pitt had been physically and verbally abusive toward Jolie and their eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, who was around 15 years old at the time, on board a private flight. Sources close to Pitt confirmed to TMZ that the "Fight Club" star was intoxicated during the incident. Jolie subsequently sought sole custody of their six children, and now the kids are reportedly at odds over their dad.
Following the drama, Maddox reportedly chose to drop the surname Pitt and even testified against his father in court. Pax and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the couple's other two adoptive children, are also said to be estranged from Pitt. However, their three youngest children, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and twins Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt are reportedly not harboring any resentment towards their father, creating an undoubtedly awkward dynamic within the famous family.
Pitt is hoping for a reconciliation with his children
Despite the drama, Brad Pitt remains optimistic that his children will eventually reconcile with him. While his actions may have disrupted the family dynamic, the "Troy" actor continues to offer unwavering support and positive encouragement to all six of his children. According to an E! News insider, "[Pitt] supports his kids and what makes them happy," and he seems to be on a mission to prove it publicly.
After winning the Best Supporting Actor award at the 2019 Oscars, Pitt expressed his love for his children in his acceptance speech, saying, "This is for my kids, who color everything I do. I adore you." In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, he praised his eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, as she embarked on her college journey. Additionally, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight the same year, he proudly commended Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's dance skills.
In spite of Pitt's efforts to improve his relationship with his children and his public image, it's clear that not all of the Jolie-Pitt kids share the same sentiment toward their father. While Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox Jolie-Pitt may have softened their stance during their time spent with Pitt as a part of his visitation rights, their older siblings continue to hold onto resentment quite openly.
The three older Jolie-Pitt kids don't seem to want Pitt in their lives
Brad Pitt's strained relationship with Maddox Jolie-Pitt has been making headlines for years. Despite Pitt's efforts to reconcile with his eldest son, a source who spoke to Us Weekly indicated that Maddox was not open to the idea. "For Brad, it's a tremendous loss," said the insider.
Pax Jolie-Pitt has a similar stance when it comes to his dad, which he opted to share on his private Instagram page on Father's Day in 2020. According to the Daily Mail, Pax wrote, "Happy Father's Day to this world-class a**hole," continuing, "You time and time again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person." He ended the rant with, "You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday," and called Pitt an "awful human being."
While Zahara Jolie-Pitt hasn't been as vocal about her feelings towards her father, she subtly made a statement by omitting his surname when introducing herself at a college event, as seen in a video circulating online. Notably, as Maddox, Pax, and Zahara are now adults, they have chosen not to spend time with Pitt when he visits their three siblings, who are all minors. Given the nature of the situation, it's clear why the Jolie-Pitt clan might be at odds over Pitt. Only time will tell how the ongoing rift will resolve itself, if at all.