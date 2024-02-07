General Hospital Alum Kristen Alderson Posts Inside Look Into Daughter's Sweet Birth Story
Former "General Hospital" actor Kristen Alderson has a new role — that of mother! Soap opera fans should no doubt recall that Alderson played two roles on "General Hospital." She started her career playing Starr Manning, the daughter of super couple Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) and Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva), on "One Life to Live" in 1998. When the show was canceled in 2012, Starr, Todd, and Detective John McBain (Michael Easton) were moved over to "GH," until a rights dispute with the "OLTL" production company Prospect Park forced them to be written out in 2013.
The sudser created a new character for Alderson named Kiki Jerome, which she played until 2015 when she decided to leave the show and posted a goodbye video to her fans. "This decision is purely spur-of-the-moment, kind of an epiphany that I had, that I've been in this amazing little soap bubble since I was six years old and now I'm 23. I've never done anything else," she said, noting that she was looking forward to pursuing other projects. She went on to create a popular gaming page on Twitch with Taylor Crousore, her then-boyfriend-turned-fiancé.
On September 29, 2023, Alderson revealed she was pregnant on Instagram, and now the joyous occasion has finally arrived. She took to the social media platform again on February 6, 2024, to announce the birth of her daughter. "Last night at 11:17 pm, marked 1 week of Kiera!!!" she wrote. "It's true what they all say ... it's a love like you've never felt before."
After 48 hours of contractions, Alderson had a C-section
"General Hospital" alum Kristen Alderson continued in her Instagram post to describe the circumstances around the birth of her daughter, Kiera, and she admitted to having tears as she interacted with the newborn. "What an insane week it was," she said. "I couldn't wait to find out/ live through what her birth story would be, definitely not thinking it would be nearly 48 hours of contractions only to end in a c-section."
She was proud to join the ranks of millions of mothers everywhere and praised her partner Taylor Crousore. "And @crousore, you're already the best daddy ever and the most supportive partner," Alderson wrote. "We made her!?" Her post was chock full of snaps of the happy couple and their newborn, along with a couple of cute videos of the swaddled baby shortly after entering this world.
She thanked her family for their support, as well as the doctors and nurses who helped her through childbirth, stating that she would give more details on her podcast, "Expecting You," in which she and Crousore discuss all the details of her pregnancy. She ended her post with, "Time to go back to crying to Kiera that I can't believe she's a week old already." Congratulations to the happy couple, and a joyous welcome to Kiera!