General Hospital Alum Kristen Alderson Posts Inside Look Into Daughter's Sweet Birth Story

Former "General Hospital" actor Kristen Alderson has a new role — that of mother! Soap opera fans should no doubt recall that Alderson played two roles on "General Hospital." She started her career playing Starr Manning, the daughter of super couple Todd Manning (Roger Howarth) and Blair Cramer (Kassie DePaiva), on "One Life to Live" in 1998. When the show was canceled in 2012, Starr, Todd, and Detective John McBain (Michael Easton) were moved over to "GH," until a rights dispute with the "OLTL" production company Prospect Park forced them to be written out in 2013.

The sudser created a new character for Alderson named Kiki Jerome, which she played until 2015 when she decided to leave the show and posted a goodbye video to her fans. "This decision is purely spur-of-the-moment, kind of an epiphany that I had, that I've been in this amazing little soap bubble since I was six years old and now I'm 23. I've never done anything else," she said, noting that she was looking forward to pursuing other projects. She went on to create a popular gaming page on Twitch with Taylor Crousore, her then-boyfriend-turned-fiancé.

On September 29, 2023, Alderson revealed she was pregnant on Instagram, and now the joyous occasion has finally arrived. She took to the social media platform again on February 6, 2024, to announce the birth of her daughter. "Last night at 11:17 pm, marked 1 week of Kiera!!!" she wrote. "It's true what they all say ... it's a love like you've never felt before."