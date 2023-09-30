One Life To Live And General Hospital Star Kristen Alderson Announces Her First Pregnancy

Kristen Alderson is one of the most beloved stars of the daytime television industry. For fans, she's best known for her role as Starr Manning on "One Life to Live," and Kiki Jerome on "General Hospital." However, she left the soap world behind in 2015.

Alderson's decision to leave was definitely a surprising one, but she pointed out that it had nothing to do with the "General Hospital" cast and crew at the time. According to Soap Opera Digest, Alderson shared a video of herself explaining her decision to leave Port Charles. "I've been in this amazing little soap bubble since I was 6 years old and now I'm 23. I've never done anything else. I've never pushed myself," she said. "I never challenged myself to do other things, and not necessarily in the industry, but just things in life."

Well, Alderson's life certainly has changed a lot since she stopped acting in soap operas. While she did return to the "General Hospital" set for a quick visit back in 2020, per Soaps in Depth, Alderson has certainly moved on, both personally and professionally. She's now engaged to get married and is about to start a new important role in her life: that of a mother.