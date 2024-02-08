Meet Cate Blanchett's Four Children

Cate Blanchett and her husband, playwright Andrew Upton, are parents to four children: Dashiell John Upton, Roman Robert Upton, Ignatius Martin Upton, and Edith Vivian Patricia Upton. There is a significant age gap between their daughter and Dashiell, but not long after their first son arrived, the couple considered adoption. When the time was right, they looked into it again. As Blanchett shared at Women in the World's Tina Brown panel in 2015 (via Now To Love), "I felt we had space, enough emotional room in our hearts, and we're privileged enough to have the capacity to have another child, so it wasn't about biology."

Blanchett is raising her children in an environment where they feel safe to be themselves and open with their parents. "I think I'm pretty loving, but what I do know is that you have to let them talk, and you have to listen," she told Daily Mirror in 2011 (via Irish Examiner). But her caring nature does not mean she forgoes boundaries. "I don't enjoy being the bad cop, but sometimes I have to be. My husband and I worry about our generation trying to be friends with their children rather than parents of their children," she said. Of course, finding the time to juggle a successful career and raise four children has been no easy task, but Blanchett is a bit of a superwoman because she still manages to bake and do pickups from school. Meet Cate Blanchett's four children.