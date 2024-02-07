The Clear Sign William Isn't Ready To Reconcile With Harry Amid Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
In the wake of the news that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer, there's hope for a reconciliation with his youngest son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, considering Harry flew from California to London to see his father. However, even though Harry flew all that way, he and William, Prince of Wales did not spend time together. Granted, Harry was there for just 25 hours — he arrived at London Heathrow around noon on Tuesday — but our guess is that if both of the brothers had wanted to meet up, they could have made it happen, especially considering that Harry only spent about 45 minutes with King Charles.
Harry reportedly was open to spending some time with his brother during his quick trip to London, per the Daily Mail. So since the meeting didn't happen, it seems that it's William who isn't ready to put the past aside and mend the fence with his little brother just yet. While some might think that William couldn't see his brother because he was with his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales as she was recovering from abdominal surgery at home, he returned to public appearances on Wednesday, so he's clearly able to get out of the house.
Prince Harry may still be expecting an apology from Prince William
It could be that William, Prince of Wales didn't meet up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex because he isn't ready to apologize to Meghan Markle, and that is something that Prince Harry has said he wants. In talking about Prince William and his father in January 2023, Harry told The Telegraph: "I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. [...] And an apology to my wife." Since Harry met with his father, perhaps his father has apologized? We may not know until (and if) Harry writes another memoir.
William could still be hurt by Harry's memoir "Spare," which had several big claims about Prince William, many of which weren't all that flattering. Whether William's angry about the airing of the family's dirty laundry in public or he just doesn't agree with how Harry presented some of their interactions, it seems like there are still some ongoing problems between the two.
The last time that Harry was in his home country was for his father's coronation in May 2023. He and his brother didn't publicly interact at that event, and given how tensions still seem high between them, we doubt that they had anything to do with each other behind the scenes.