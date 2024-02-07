The Clear Sign William Isn't Ready To Reconcile With Harry Amid Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

It could be that William, Prince of Wales didn't meet up with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex because he isn't ready to apologize to Meghan Markle, and that is something that Prince Harry has said he wants. In talking about Prince William and his father in January 2023, Harry told The Telegraph: "I'm willing to forgive you for everything you've done, and I wish you'd actually sat down with me, properly, and instead of saying I'm delusional and paranoid, actually sit down and have a proper conversation about this, because what I'd really like is some accountability. [...] And an apology to my wife." Since Harry met with his father, perhaps his father has apologized? We may not know until (and if) Harry writes another memoir.

William could still be hurt by Harry's memoir "Spare," which had several big claims about Prince William, many of which weren't all that flattering. Whether William's angry about the airing of the family's dirty laundry in public or he just doesn't agree with how Harry presented some of their interactions, it seems like there are still some ongoing problems between the two.

The last time that Harry was in his home country was for his father's coronation in May 2023. He and his brother didn't publicly interact at that event, and given how tensions still seem high between them, we doubt that they had anything to do with each other behind the scenes.