Inside Hallmark Star Hunter King's Relationship With Her Lookalike Sister Joey King

With all of the hit projects that Hunter and Joey King have been in, it's a given that they've crossed paths at work before. In 2019, the sisters got the chance to work together on CBS's "Life In Pieces," a sitcom following the Hughes family as they struggle to connect to one another. Hunter played Clementine in the series for all four seasons, but Joey joined for a few episodes in season four, turning the show into a collaboration that both sisters loved doing with each other.

"Hunter and I, we get along really well," Joey told Entertainment Weekly. "We're like best friends. We don't really fight ever. So, the idea of both of us getting to do what we love and getting to hang out together was almost too much for us. We just had the best time — we had so much fun together, and we were thinking of the most absurd and crazy things for our characters to say and do to one another."

Hunter echoed the sentiment, revealing that acting together on the same project had been something the siblings wanted to do for a while. She floated the idea to her boss on "Life In Pieces," and when the opportunity came up, Joey was cast. At the end of the interview, Joey had a message for any prospective casting agents: "Anyone reading this who has any pull, Hunter and I want to work together more, so put us in your s***!"