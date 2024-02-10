What We Know About Tracy Chapman's Under-Lock-And-Key Love Life

Over the decades, "Fast Car" singer Tracy Chapman has been adept at balancing celebrity and life out of the public eye. In June 1988, Chapman experienced unexpected fame when she was asked to perform an additional song at a birthday concert for Nelson Mandela. Chapman sang "Fast Car," a song she'd written in college. From the start, the song had helped Chapman get a record deal. Even as "Fast Car" was becoming a huge hit, Chapman wasn't interested in all the attention. "Music was so much in the fabric of my life and upbringing," Chapman later explained to The Irish Times. "At the same time, I have this personality that is a bit on the reserved side, and which had never really sought out the limelight."

Chapman established clear boundaries between her work as a musician/performer and her personal life, and she's been successful in preserving her privacy. For instance, she lives in San Francisco, which even some residents were unaware of. Chapman has been similarly reticent about her love life. When interviewed, she has refrained from mentioning any names of people or even whether or not she's in a relationship at all.

However, Chapman was known to have been romantically linked to Alice Walker, the author of "The Color Purple." In 2022, Walker published "Gathering Blossoms Under Fire," a memoir featuring excerpts from her private journals. In the book, Walker talks about her two-year relationship with Chapman, which took place in the early 1990s.