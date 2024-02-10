What We Know About Kris Kristofferson's Health After Alzheimer's Misdiagnosis

Kris Kristofferson is a multi-talented singer/songwriter who is also an actor and writer. Over the years, he has been a bartender, a Golden Gloves boxer, and an Army Ranger, among many other accomplishments. The four-time Grammy winner also won the Academy Award for Best Music, Original Song Score for the 1985 film "Songwriter," in which he starred with the legendary Willie Nelson. His most famous song was "Me and Bobby McGee," which he recorded in 1969 and then became a huge hit when Janis Joplin sang it on her 1971 posthumous album, "Pearl."

His filmography is an eclectic mix of dozens of roles that several generations of moviegoers fondly remember, some of which include "Vigilante Force" (1976) with Jan-Michael Vincent, "A Star is Born" (1976) with legendary singer Barbara Streisand, and his fan-favorite role as Whistler in the Wesley Snipes vampire films "Blade" (1998) and "Blade II" (2002).

Kristofferson, who always puts forth an incredibly tough guy exterior, dealt with health issues in his personal life, including memory loss. Doctors diagnosed him with Alzheimer's disease, but he continued to have other mysterious ailments. Eventually, because his symptoms were similar to Lyme disease, he took a test, which came back positive. In the Fall of 2016, his wife, Lisa Meyers, told The Lyme Times, "About 12 years ago, he was diagnosed with fibromyalgia, which, looking back, should have been the first indication that a test for Lyme was warranted."