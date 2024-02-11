Inside Beyoncé's Twins Sir And Rumi's Private Life

Rumi Carter may be a young girl, but according to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, she already has developed her own sense of fashion. When speaking with Oprah Daily in July 2022, Knowles detailed a hilarious exchange when Rumi stood behind a unique outfit that big sister Blue Ivy disapproved of. "She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. But her sister came in, and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she's doing too much.' And Rumi said, 'This is my style.'"

Despite their differing fashion views, Rumi was in the crowd to cheer on Blue Ivy during the Paris stop of the Renaissance tour in May 2023. She and her friend even held up a "We Love You Blue!" banner in support of the dancer. The touching moment was captured by a fan, who shared it on Twitter. She was also present at other stops of the Renaissance tour, showcasing her impeccable style once more during an August 2023 stop where she posed for a photograph with her mom and Madonna, sporting a metallic top and matching silver kicks. While she seems to enjoy being out and about, Sir Carter is much more removed from the spotlight.