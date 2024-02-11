Inside Beyoncé's Twins Sir And Rumi's Private Life
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, one of the most influential power couples in the music industry, are proud parents to three children. The couple's firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, entered the world on January 7, 2012. Blue Ivy has already made a mark in the entertainment world, having featured in her mother's music videos such as "Brown Skin Girl," which she even won a Grammy Award for. The young starlet joined her mother on the bestselling Renaissance Tour in 2023, where she was celebrated for her dance moves. However, early in Blue Ivy's life, the child faced vile criticism online, much of it surrounding her hair texture and looks. This online bullying may have played a role in why her famous parents have chosen to keep their younger children, twins Rumi and Sir Carter, out of the spotlight.
In February 2017, Beyoncé made headlines when she announced via Instagram that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins. She gave birth to Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017. Unlike their big sister Blue Ivy, who graced the cover of Vogue magazine with her mother for the March 2013 issue, the twins were not featured in a magazine spread after their birth. Instead, only small glimpses of their private lives have been shared throughout the years.
Rumi has her own sense of style
Rumi Carter may be a young girl, but according to her grandmother, Tina Knowles, she already has developed her own sense of fashion. When speaking with Oprah Daily in July 2022, Knowles detailed a hilarious exchange when Rumi stood behind a unique outfit that big sister Blue Ivy disapproved of. "She picks out her own clothes. We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. But her sister came in, and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she's doing too much.' And Rumi said, 'This is my style.'"
Despite their differing fashion views, Rumi was in the crowd to cheer on Blue Ivy during the Paris stop of the Renaissance tour in May 2023. She and her friend even held up a "We Love You Blue!" banner in support of the dancer. The touching moment was captured by a fan, who shared it on Twitter. She was also present at other stops of the Renaissance tour, showcasing her impeccable style once more during an August 2023 stop where she posed for a photograph with her mom and Madonna, sporting a metallic top and matching silver kicks. While she seems to enjoy being out and about, Sir Carter is much more removed from the spotlight.
Sir Carter is reportedly a laid-back child
While fans have seen a lot of Rumi lately, there haven't been many sightings of her twin brother, Sir. However, he has popped up in a handful of Beyoncé's projects, one of which was the August 2021 Ivy Park campaign. Sir, along with sisters Rumi and Blue Ivy, were featured in the official ad for the line, with Sir being held by Beyoncé, wearing a blue Ivy Park Adidas look. Two years later, Sir also made an appearance in the Renaissance Tour film, which debuted in November 2023. In one clip, you can see where Beyoncé sweetly kisses her son. In another clip, the "Formation" superstar is seen holding him on a golf cart. Sir even attempts to test out his videography skills by filming his mother, who gently instructs him to keep the camera steady. While it has been rumored that Sir enjoys sports and video games, his grandmother, Tina Knowles, shared with Us Weekly in February 2019 that he is an easygoing child, much like his father, Jay-Z.
It's unknown if the twins will go down the same musical path as their parents. Yet, it seems Jay and Beyoncé are giving their children space to explore that on their own time. Judging by the vicious internet trolls that attacked their first daughter, their decision seems reasonable.