Michael Cera's Confusing CeraVe Super Bowl 2024 Commercial, Explained
You never know what you're going to get when you watch a Super Bowl ad, especially when it involves the lovably goofy Michael Cera. Every February, big-name brands bring their products to customers in the best commercials of the year, which usually involve a favorite celebrity or a highly emotional ad that tugs on the heartstrings. Just take a look at the exciting and unexpected Friends reunion that happened in this 2024 Super Bowl commercial. The ads for this year's Super Bowl are following that tradition to a T, with a multitude of well-known celebrities swarming onto the TV screen to star in memorable ads, including Michael Cera.
While some Super Bowl ads are pretty straightforward, other promotions, like the CeraVe 2024 commercial starring the star of "Superbad," have people scratching their heads and feeling like they just woke up from a fever dream. The Canadian actor was cast in the commercial for the famous skincare brand, and with his last name, the casting choice just makes sense. The ad itself is nothing short of hilarious. From magical talking narwhals to handsome male models, it was one wild and wacky ride. But was it just a silly ad? Some influencers have witnessed Cera actively promoting CeraVe in real life, sparking rumors that the actor really did help create the "CeraVe" skincare products. But there's much more to the story. We've discovered the big picture behind the Michael Cera 2024 Super Bowl commercial, and yes, it actually was just a fun marketing campaign.
This marketing partnership spilled over into real life
The 2024 Super Bowl commercial for CeraVe begins much like you'd expect any skincare or fragrance commercial start off ... except we have funnyman Michael Cera delivering us the highlights of the beauty product. The "Barbie" star takes viewers on a psychedelic journey up a treacherous mountain and beside a sparkling grotto, all while he presents a jar of CeraVe skin cream. As the commercial progresses, the actor teasingly promises time and time again that he helped to create the inexpensive skincare line.
We'll go ahead and disappoint all the fans who thought Michael Cera truly is one of the founders of CeraVe. Despite his convincing (and hilariously dramatic) acting, Cera didn't create the fan-favorite skincare products. CeraVe clarified as much on Instagram, stating that their products are developed by dermatologists, not Cera. Still, the actor and the skincare company did a great job making us believe otherwise. A dramatic video of Cera was even pasted on the homepage of the official website for CeraVe. He was also spotted by Page Six and multiple other outlets carrying large bottles of the product around New York and passing them out to unsuspecting passersby. During an appearance on "The Really Good Podcast," Cera even claimed to have "skin in the game" when it came to the popular beauty brand.
Although it wasn't real, the strategic partnership between Cera and DeraVe was a brilliant and unforgettable marketing campaign. We love to see the dedication to a bit!