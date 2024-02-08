Michael Cera's Confusing CeraVe Super Bowl 2024 Commercial, Explained

You never know what you're going to get when you watch a Super Bowl ad, especially when it involves the lovably goofy Michael Cera. Every February, big-name brands bring their products to customers in the best commercials of the year, which usually involve a favorite celebrity or a highly emotional ad that tugs on the heartstrings. Just take a look at the exciting and unexpected Friends reunion that happened in this 2024 Super Bowl commercial. The ads for this year's Super Bowl are following that tradition to a T, with a multitude of well-known celebrities swarming onto the TV screen to star in memorable ads, including Michael Cera.

While some Super Bowl ads are pretty straightforward, other promotions, like the CeraVe 2024 commercial starring the star of "Superbad," have people scratching their heads and feeling like they just woke up from a fever dream. The Canadian actor was cast in the commercial for the famous skincare brand, and with his last name, the casting choice just makes sense. The ad itself is nothing short of hilarious. From magical talking narwhals to handsome male models, it was one wild and wacky ride. But was it just a silly ad? Some influencers have witnessed Cera actively promoting CeraVe in real life, sparking rumors that the actor really did help create the "CeraVe" skincare products. But there's much more to the story. We've discovered the big picture behind the Michael Cera 2024 Super Bowl commercial, and yes, it actually was just a fun marketing campaign.