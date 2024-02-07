Jennifer Aniston & David Schwimmer Bring Friends Nostalgia To Super Bowl 2024 Ad
Super Bowl commercials are full of surprises, but no one expected to see a mini "Friends" reunion in an Uber Eats ad of all things. When we think back to the official reunion for the show, we remember all the happy memories the cast shared before Matthew Perry's untimely passing, at just 54, two years later. So, we couldn't help but expect something equally heartful after learning that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer would appear in the commercial together. Although it didn't join the list of the most emotional Super Bowl ads of all time, the clip was still packed with hilarious and creative moments we won't forget anytime soon.
The ad starts with Aniston's assistant handing her a bag of flowers and gifts and reminding her that she could order them at her convenience through Uber Eats. The "Murder Mystery" star replies, "I gotta remember that. Well, you know what they say? 'In order to remember something, you've got to forget something else.' Make a little room." However, Aniston apparently took it a little too far and forgot her co-star of ten years.
When Schwimmer appears and tries to hug her, she dodges and asks if she knows him. Then Schwimmer reminds his former co-star that they've been friends forever but it still doesn't ring a bell. As the commercial ends, a frustrated Aniston walks away and scoffs, "Like I'd ever forget ten years of my life." Although the ad landed well with fans, Schwimmer wasn't entirely sure he should take on something revolving around the beloved sitcom.
The commercial also featured an IRL power couple
Speaking to USA Today, David Schwimmer acknowledged that it had been ages since he got to share the screen with his beloved former co-star Jennifer Aniston. However, their decades-long bond made the experience a breeze, as he gushed, "It was really natural. It was like throwing on a comfortable, worn-in jacket." The TV icon confirmed that he had been presented with tons of "Friends" commercial ideas since the show's end, but Schwimmer understandably felt wary of taking them on because he didn't want to mar the image that fans had of their characters.
However, the Super Bowl Uber Eats ad was an exception. "What I liked about [the commercial] was, I thought the idea was funny. We're playing ourselves, and not those characters, so it was kind of a no-brainer," he explained. The ad also brought us back to the good old days when Schwimmer and Aniston's characters argued about whether or not they were on a break while giving us loads more to love on top of their reunion too.
David and Victoria Beckham's 2024 Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats poked fun at her viral flub and teased the "Friends" star's ad as Victoria blanked on her name and called her "Jessica Aniston." The power couple also appeared in Aniston and Schwimmer's commercial, but this time they couldn't remember the name of the iconic girl group Victoria was once in. In their defense, the couple got pretty close with "Basil Babes" and "Paprika Girls," but alas, Spice Girls somehow never crossed their minds.