Here's What First Lady Jill Biden Looks Like Makeup-Free

Polished and poised is usually the first thought that comes to mind when it comes to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, but she also has another vibe: Sweaty and casual. The wife of President Joe Biden is a vocal fan of healthy living, and that includes Jill typically eating healthy every day and a workout ethic that puts most people to shame. Her regimen is clearly working for her, especially when it comes to the first lady's skin!

Jill has been known to jog up and down the White House driveway (less security involved if she stays on the grounds). She also regularly attends classes at SoulCycle, a chain of workout centers that focus on indoor cycling combined with weights. Of course, when she goes for the full-body stretch and strength training, she's not dressed in a pantsuit, but in the same type of athletic gear that most women would wear, like black leggings, T-shirts, and sweatshirts to cover up.

And there's one other thing Jill's not wearing: A full face of makeup. With her hair pulled back and firmly out of the way, the first lady shows off a clear complexion with barely a hint of eyeliner.