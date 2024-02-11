How Jim Parsons Really Felt About Locking Lips With Kaley Cuoco On The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco are the unexpected duo you never knew you needed. The actors starred alongside one another in CBS mega-hit "The Big Bang Theory" as Sheldon and Penny respectively, and in the beginning, it seemed like the two characters were destined to butt heads. However, as the series progressed, the audience got to know a different side to both of them. Their bond grew and, surprisingly, they even locked lips onscreen.

In Season 9 of the beloved sitcom, Penny and Sheldon shared an onscreen kiss in the second episode, though it was technically more of a revenge make-out. In the storyline, Penny's partner and Sheldon's best friend, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), confesses to fooling around with another woman early in his relationship with Penny. Disturbed by what he has done, Leonard suffers a nightmare in which Penny and Sheldon kiss to even the score.

While the smooch was obviously fictional, Cuoco and Parsons' genuine chemistry shone through. In an interview with Glamour, Parsons said of locking lips with his longtime co-star and friend: "It was really fun — and, very honestly, really easy." The actor elaborated, "The first time we rehearsed [the kiss], it was literally just like an extension of the verbal dance we've been doing for eight and a half years." Clearly, they were comfortable enough to sell it.