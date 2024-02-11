How Jim Parsons Really Felt About Locking Lips With Kaley Cuoco On The Big Bang Theory
Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco are the unexpected duo you never knew you needed. The actors starred alongside one another in CBS mega-hit "The Big Bang Theory" as Sheldon and Penny respectively, and in the beginning, it seemed like the two characters were destined to butt heads. However, as the series progressed, the audience got to know a different side to both of them. Their bond grew and, surprisingly, they even locked lips onscreen.
In Season 9 of the beloved sitcom, Penny and Sheldon shared an onscreen kiss in the second episode, though it was technically more of a revenge make-out. In the storyline, Penny's partner and Sheldon's best friend, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), confesses to fooling around with another woman early in his relationship with Penny. Disturbed by what he has done, Leonard suffers a nightmare in which Penny and Sheldon kiss to even the score.
While the smooch was obviously fictional, Cuoco and Parsons' genuine chemistry shone through. In an interview with Glamour, Parsons said of locking lips with his longtime co-star and friend: "It was really fun — and, very honestly, really easy." The actor elaborated, "The first time we rehearsed [the kiss], it was literally just like an extension of the verbal dance we've been doing for eight and a half years." Clearly, they were comfortable enough to sell it.
Parsons didn't expect the audience's reaction to the kissing scene
The dynamic between Sheldon, the eccentric physicist, and Penny, the aspiring actor with a penchant for swooning over boys, was an unconventional yet intriguing aspect of "The Big Bang Theory." By the time Season 9 rolled around, the two wildly different characters had developed a surprisingly strong friendship, allowing the actors to effortlessly deliver their famous lip-locking scene. When speaking to Glamour, Jim Parsons admitted that he thought the live audience at the taping would be giggling before the Penny-Sheldon kiss moment really escalated, but the scene garnered the opposite reaction.
He recounted, "It was dead silence, and the vibe in the room was, 'What is happening?!' It was exactly what it should have been, and then, BAM, we were making out!" Notably, the two hit it off from the very start. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Kaley Cuoco candidly recalled meeting Parsons during auditions for the hit CBS show, noting, "I thought, 'This guy would be a hilarious Sheldon.'"
Years later, during the unveiling of Cuoco's Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Parsons touched upon their experience of working together, sharing, "It was really fun, because [Penny and Sheldon] were two very fun, kind of polar opposite characters to explore together," (via YouTube). Cuoco and Parsons continued their real-life friendship after filming wrapped, but "The Big Bang Theory" ending almost unexpectedly strained their bond.
Cuoco couldn't look Parsons in the eye after he decided to leave the show
In her book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," author Jessica Radloff revealed that there was significant tension between Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco because of the hit CBS series coming to an end. Specifically, we now finally know that "The Big Bang Theory" got canceled because of Parsons' decision to move on to other opportunities, which left Cuoco blindsided. At the time, the series was reportedly slated for renewal for at least two more seasons, but this changed once Parsons announced his departure.
In the tell-all book, showrunner Steve Molaro confirmed, "There was never a question about continuing on without him." When Parsons shared his news with the crew, Cuoco found it especially difficult to cope. Co-creator Chuck Lorre shared, "There was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley, in particular." According to executive producer Steve Holland, Cuoco's disappointment was palpable the following day too. "Kaley could barely make eye contact with Jim during the run-through," he divulged.
However, in a 2021 interview with Variety, Cuoco acknowledged that Parsons needed to pursue other projects, stating, "Jim was 100% the breakout, deservedly — the stuff he did on that show was an out-of-body experience." While she was undoubtedly referring to her former co-star's talent, we can't help but mentally add the lip-locking scene to the out-of-body experiences on set.