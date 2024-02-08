The Bold And The Beautiful Alum Krista Allen Teases Potential Jump To Real Housewives
The powers that be at Bravo may have inadvertently confirmed something exciting that was pure speculation until very recently. On February 7, 2024, Soap Hub reported on a post that former "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Krista Allen made on X, formerly known as Twitter, the previous day. However, the post in question, which was available on the morning of the eighth, has since been removed and it's well within the realms of possibility that the network didn't want to let the proverbial cat out of the bag.
Allen reportedly wrote, "I got a very cryptic call today [...] Can't go into much [detail] because it was just some basic questions. But, I'm intrigued [...] does anyone watch #RHOA? Tell me all you know!!" That certainly sounds to us like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has come calling for the former soap star. In an X post that's seemingly in response to Allen's — which has yet to be deleted — a fan mentioned that they'd seen all of the "Housewives" iterations, noting that things on those shows can get "messy."
The user then added, "Do a deep dive before jumping because you're a friendly ray of light on TwiX. You can ask Bold actress Denise 'BravofkingBravo' Richards about her RHOBH experience and Eileen Davidson might have a fair assessment," which was apparently directed at Allen. She responded with a resounding, "I'm not doing any jumping!"
It's a no-brainer for Allen to join the Real Housewives
"The Bold and the Beautiful" alum Krista Allen continued her X response, "There's alot going on with opportunities. But this call was so wild! I think it's pretty intense to do a show like that and I'm not sure my neurodivergent brain could function!" One cynical follower replied, "Just be ready to argue for a living. Because that's basically what this is: Women behaving poorly for a check."
Allen became a soap opera star when she joined "B&B" in the role of Taylor Hayes, in 2021. In a December 2023 interview with Deadline, Allen discussed being unceremoniously let go from the sudser. "The craziest thing is right before I got dropped, I did the cast photo shoot," she pointed out, adding that the following week they told her, "'We're not going to keep your third year and thank you very much, you were wonderful and thank you, goodbye.' And I was like, 'what?'" That same month, the "B&B" alum announced on X that she'd moved to Atlanta, making her an ideal candidate to join "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."
The reality show spotlights the drama surrounding several women living in the metropolis. It's been a person short since longtime cast member Kandi Burruss announced that she was stepping back in February 2024. Considering other soap stars including Eileen Davidson (Ashley, "The Young and the Restless") have been Real Housewives, it would be a no-brainer for Allen to join and she could even use her "B&B" honed skills to create some real drama to boot!