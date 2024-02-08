The Bold And The Beautiful Alum Krista Allen Teases Potential Jump To Real Housewives

The powers that be at Bravo may have inadvertently confirmed something exciting that was pure speculation until very recently. On February 7, 2024, Soap Hub reported on a post that former "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Krista Allen made on X, formerly known as Twitter, the previous day. However, the post in question, which was available on the morning of the eighth, has since been removed and it's well within the realms of possibility that the network didn't want to let the proverbial cat out of the bag.

Allen reportedly wrote, "I got a very cryptic call today [...] Can't go into much [detail] because it was just some basic questions. But, I'm intrigued [...] does anyone watch #RHOA? Tell me all you know!!" That certainly sounds to us like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has come calling for the former soap star. In an X post that's seemingly in response to Allen's — which has yet to be deleted — a fan mentioned that they'd seen all of the "Housewives" iterations, noting that things on those shows can get "messy."

The user then added, "Do a deep dive before jumping because you're a friendly ray of light on TwiX. You can ask Bold actress Denise 'BravofkingBravo' Richards about her RHOBH experience and Eileen Davidson might have a fair assessment," which was apparently directed at Allen. She responded with a resounding, "I'm not doing any jumping!"