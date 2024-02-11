The Major Way Ariana Madix's New Romance With Daniel Wai Differs From Tom Sandoval

The affair between "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss was one of the biggest bombs to go off in Bravo reality TV history. Dubbed "Scandoval," the affair left Tom's ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in the spotlight. Ariana capitalized off of the attention, appearing on Season 32 of "Dancing With the Stars" and making her Broadway debut in "Chicago the Musical" as well as landing brand deals and sponsorships.

Ariana has also made progress in her personal life. She started dating personal trainer and fitness instructor Daniel Wai in April 2023, a short month after the news of Tom's affair had broken. While their relationship moved faster than either party expected, Ariana is happy that she's found peace after the tumultuous split from Tom, whom she dated for almost 10 years. Daniel has brought happiness back to Ariana, and their relationship seems much more stable than her relationship with Tom. In the February 6, 2024 episode of "Vanderpump Rules," Ariana compared the two men in a confessional (via People). "I feel like with Dan, I've kind of had my eyes opened to the fact that there are different types of partners out there who would actually be a real 50/50 partner, or if I can only give 10% that day, he's ready to give 90%," she said.

The relationship has changed Ariana's outlook in more ways than one. While she's previously said she doesn't want to have kids, being with Daniel has also opened her eyes to the possibility of starting a family and having kids in the future.