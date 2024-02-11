5 Times Michelle Obama Has Thrown Shade At Donald Trump

During his presidency, Donald Trump tweeted about former President Barack Obama nearly 250 times, and former First Lady Michelle Obama wasn't immune to his rants either. In November 2018, The Washington Post shared a snippet of her memoir "Becoming," where she discussed how Donald's misinformation about her family greatly impacted their sense of security. A day after the passage's release, Donald responded, "She got paid a lot of money to write a book, and they always expect a little controversy" (via CNN).

Although Donald isn't a big fan of Michelle, his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, might see her as somewhat of an inspiration. When Melania took the stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention, she delivered a well-loved speech. However, social media users later noticed that some of the speech's passages sounded a little too familiar. Many quickly realized that Michelle delivered a similarly worded address at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

Donald's campaign manager, Paul Manafort, claimed that they hadn't plagiarised the speech and wrote the claim off as another one of then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's attempts to take down a strong woman like Melania. Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. told ABC's "World News Tonight" that they wouldn't issue a formal apology because the opposition was making mountains out of molehills. While the Obamas are vocal critics of Donald, they don't resort to temper tantrums and hate speech to get their point across. Michelle, in particular, knows how to communicate her dislike with subtle but effective jabs.