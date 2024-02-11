What We Know About Sasha And Malia Obama's Life In Los Angeles

Sasha Obama's career moves are much less documented. Instead, she seems to be enjoying some leisure time before jumping into the workforce. In June 2023, a month after graduating from USC, Sasha was seen barefoot leaving a house party in West Hollywood. Months later, in August 2023, she was once again spotted out partying, this time with sister Malia Obama in toe. They attended Drake's gathering at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles together, with Sasha sporting a cropped top and Malia wearing a floral lace-up top.

While Sasha is enjoying her time, her mom, Michelle Obama, may be eager for her daughter to enter the workforce. An insider spoke with OK! Magazine in June 2023, claiming, "She wants to take the summer off to figure it out," the source said of Sasha. "But Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she's not going to put up with that!"

It remains to be seen which route Sasha will take. However, both sisters seem to appreciate Los Angeles, both professionally and personally. Sasha is rumored to be dating film director Clifton Powell Jr., while Malia has allegedly been seeing music producer Dawit Eklund since 2022. The famous sisters don't appear to have public-facing social media profiles, still maintaining their privacy.