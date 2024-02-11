What We Know About Sasha And Malia Obama's Life In Los Angeles
Since the Obamas left the White House in 2017 following President Barack Obama's eight-year tenure, Sasha and Malia Obama have largely stayed out of the public eye to focus on their education and personal pursuits. After graduating from Sidwell Friends School in 2016, Malia enrolled at Harvard University. There she focused on visual and environmental studies, graduating with her bachelor's degree in 2021. Younger sister Sasha also graduated from Sidwell in 2019 and enrolled in the University of Michigan. She transferred to the University of Southern California in her senior year before graduating with a degree in sociology in May 2023.
With their college careers now complete, Malia and Sasha are living together in Los Angeles. Both have been selective about their public appearances, though they have been seen during various outings with friends. Still, cameras always seem to spot the sisters during their various outings, and it appears LA is treating them well.
Malia is working in the film industry
Malia Obama expressed her love for film and production before she left high school. She had one of her earliest opportunities in 2014 as a production assistant on the CBS sci-fi drama, "Extant." Such interests prompted her to move to Los Angeles to pursue her film career. Malia landed her first big TV writing gig on Amazon Prime's "Swarm" series. She wrote Episode 5, titled "Girl Bye," which was met with rave reviews by the show's creators, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. "Some of her pitches were wild as hell, and they were just so good and so funny," Nabers told Entertainment Tonight in May 2023. "She's an incredible writer. She brought a lot to the table... She's really, really dedicated to her craft."
In January 2024, Malia left Los Angeles to be on location in Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Malia's short film, "The Heart," premiered at the event. She released the 18-minute flick under her moniker, Malia Ann, with a very specific goal. "The film is about lost objects and lonely people and forgiveness and regret, but I also think it works hard to uncover where tenderness and closeness can exist in these things," Malia shared in a video before the film aired at the festival. "We hope you enjoy the film and it makes you feel a bit less lonely, or at least reminds you not to forget about the people who are."
Sasha appears to be enjoying the relaxation in post-grad life
Sasha Obama's career moves are much less documented. Instead, she seems to be enjoying some leisure time before jumping into the workforce. In June 2023, a month after graduating from USC, Sasha was seen barefoot leaving a house party in West Hollywood. Months later, in August 2023, she was once again spotted out partying, this time with sister Malia Obama in toe. They attended Drake's gathering at The Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles together, with Sasha sporting a cropped top and Malia wearing a floral lace-up top.
While Sasha is enjoying her time, her mom, Michelle Obama, may be eager for her daughter to enter the workforce. An insider spoke with OK! Magazine in June 2023, claiming, "She wants to take the summer off to figure it out," the source said of Sasha. "But Michelle suspects what she wants to do is hang out with her friends and party, and she's not going to put up with that!"
It remains to be seen which route Sasha will take. However, both sisters seem to appreciate Los Angeles, both professionally and personally. Sasha is rumored to be dating film director Clifton Powell Jr., while Malia has allegedly been seeing music producer Dawit Eklund since 2022. The famous sisters don't appear to have public-facing social media profiles, still maintaining their privacy.