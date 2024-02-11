Why HGTV's Nicole Curtis Left The Limelight After Her Hit Show Ended

HGTV has shown us plenty of strong, smart women over the years who are more than capable of tackling a home renovation from demo to design. Stars like Mina Starsiak Hawk of "Good Bones" and Jasmine Roth of "Hidden Potential" are just two of the network's many girl bosses. But back in 2010 there weren't nearly as many hammer-wielding women; just ask Nicole Curtis. The self-taught rehabber kicked off her show, "Rehab Addict," in October 2010 and instantly had audiences tuning in. She wasn't your average Bob Villa but a hardworking single mom.

Then, after almost a decade of hosting the beloved show, Curtis stepped away from the spotlight completely in 2018. Fans began to speculate why the network regular was no longer an HGTV mainstay, wondering if she was simply taking time out to focus on her family or if perhaps the longtime renovator was facing legal troubles. Curtis finally clued fans in about the reasons for her departure while speaking to People in 2022 and they were so relatable.

"I was completely burned out. There was so much time in those ten years where I didn't get to enjoy it at all. I was stressed out," she confessed. The mother of two had also significantly struggled with being a one-man show (pun intended). As Curtis confirmed, "Everything you see on the show, I personally bought, picked up, put into place, ironed the curtains, everything. It was so raw. And I'd wear the same clothes every day. I didn't have any makeup on."