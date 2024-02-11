Looking Back On Billy Joel And Katie Lee's Divorce

Billy Joel has been married four times thus far. In 2003, nearly a decade after his iconic romance with Christie Brinkley ended, the "Vienna" singer met his third wife, then 21-year-old Katie Lee, who was 33 years younger than him. Although their relationship moved at breakneck speed, it lasted about six years and the couple appeared destined for the long haul. Speaking to Oprah.com, Lee shared that their paths randomly crossed at a bar during a night out with friends.

The singer-songwriter seemed instantly smitten with the former "Top Chef" host because he took their group out for dinner, where the future couple hit it off over their shared love of food. He tried to take it up a notch by taking the stage for the final two numbers of his Broadway show, "Movin' Out," but it didn't quite impress Lee because she thought it was a standard part of it. But she must've known their connection was special because Lee agreed to marry Joel when he popped the question later that same year.

They tied the knot in 2004 and announced their split in 2009. Lee and Joel initially led us to believe their considerable age gap worked in the couple's favor. "He has this job that's allowed him to be really immature for a long time — rock star," she reasoned. "And I happen to be more mature for my age." Meanwhile, Joel said, "I would have married her if she was 30 years older than me." However, the opposite was reportedly true.