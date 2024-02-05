Who Is Billy Joel's Wife, Alexis Roderick? The 40-Something Once Took On Wall Street

At the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Billy Joel performed his new single, "Turn the Lights Back On." Helping him celebrate the performance, and his first new song in 17 years, was his wife, Alexis Roderick, who joined him on the red carpet before seeing Joel sing on stage.

Roderick is the "Piano Man" singer's fourth wife. The duo got together in 2009, and were married in July 2015, when Joel was 66 years old, and Roderick 33. At their wedding, the bride was eight months pregnant with their first child — Joel had another daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with his ex-wife Christie Brinkley at the time. The couple now have two daughters, born in 2015 and 2017.

Joel once told Billboard that his marriage to Roderick was a good reason for him to stop touring. "This is my fourth marriage now. It's not good for a relationship to be gone for that long," he explained. "So I became a homey." Roderick herself is also a homey, staying at their homestead to raise the kids — after having had a career on Wall Street.