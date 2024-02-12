The Controversial Aubrey Plaza Commercial That Almost Landed Her In Legal Trouble

Aubrey Plaza, a Hollywood star known for her distinctive deadpan humor, often polarizes audiences into either loving or loathing her characters. Rising to prominence as the sarcastic intern April Ludgate in NBC's "Parks and Recreation," Plaza further captivated audiences with her performance in Season 2 of HBO mega-hit "The White Lotus" alongside various other film and TV roles. However, not everyone appreciates Plaza's style, including the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM).

In 2023, the actor stirred up controversy by starring in a commercial for "wood milk," a fictitious product intended to mock plant-based milk, which the PCRM deemed legally wrong. While her satirical delivery was impeccable as always, the commercial almost landed Plaza in serious legal trouble as the Milk Processor Education Program, also known as MilkPEP, who commissioned the project, might've broken federal laws around advertising agricultural products with the idea.

In the video (via YouTube), Plaza poses as the co-founder of Wood Milk, a fake company making milk out of wood. "Our Wood Milk is bottled right here in the forest where the trees hit the dirt, which locks in the flavors like cherry, maple, and, of course, mahogany," she says in the commercial as a way to mock various flavors of plant-based milk. Following its debut, the PCRM filed a complaint with the US Department of Agriculture, which can be read in its entirety here.