Who Is Joe Biden's Democratic Challenger, Dean Phillips?

President Joe Biden is seeking another term in the White House, and while he might be in the lead amongst Democrats, Biden seems to have some competition. Dean Phillips is a Democratic politician who previously served as the U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 3rd congressional district. He was first elected to Congress in 2018 and has an illustrious business background, much like Republican candidate Donald Trump. Now, Phillips has set his sights on the White House.

Phillips earned a bachelor's degree in urban studies from Brown University before earning his MBA from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Business. In November 2023, he announced he would not be seeking a fourth term in Congress, choosing to take on President Biden for the Democratic ticket in the 2024 presidential election. Though Phillips securing a win is a long shot, he is refusing to end his campaign, even after losing in the New Hampshire primary.