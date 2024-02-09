Seraphina Affleck Debuts Boldest Makeover Yet (& We're Getting Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Vibes)

Seraphina Affleck, the offspring of Hollywood luminaries Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, came into the world on January 6, 2009, amidst the glitz of Los Angeles, California. While the renowned parents' fame naturally draws attention, Affleck and Garner excel in safeguarding their children's privacy from the intrusive glare of the media. Fans were lucky enough to see a recent glimpse of Seraphina that stirred chatter, particularly for their bold new makeover.

In a rare sighting, Seraphina was spotted waiting for the school bus on Tuesday, February 6, sporting a buzzcut, pairing a grey sweatshirt with cargo-style jeans and sneakers for a relaxed morning look. Garner was on sight to give her child a hug and kiss while waiting among schoolmates. It's unknown when Seraphina made the big chop, but with the summer months typically being the popular season for buzzcuts, it seems that Seraphina decided to get things started earlier. This is not Seraphina's first hair makeover, with last year ushering in a choppy, colorful bob. Ironically, one of their fellow nepo babies has gone with a similar buzzcut in recent years, and the resemblances between the two are unmistakable.