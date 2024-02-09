12 Controversial Miley Cyrus Outfits That Caused A Stir

With the release of her 2010 album, "Can't Be Tamed," Miley Cyrus moved away from her Disney-approved image — and fans were none too pleased. One young fan told The New York Times, "She used to be more kid-friendly, sweeter. Now she is just Miley." Another commented, "I wish she'd be the same as the show."

Cyrus, however, told BBC Radio 1 that she wasn't interested in criticism from people who were concerned about her more adult image, noting that everyone goes through growing pains, but not everyone has them splashed all over the Internet for people to comment on. "They can think what they want ... I think those are people who are just close-minded and don't understand art," she said (via The Toronto Sun).

To support her new album, she made a series of club appearances across Europe, and Cyrus selected some revealing fashion to match her new grown-up image. In June of that year, she performed at a club in Paris wearing a cropped Cheap Trick shirt with low-rise jeans and multiple belts. People mocked the look on Twitter, including one person who wrote, "Miley Cyrus was seen wearing a Cheap Trick shirt while performing in Paris, and no it wasn't referring to the band." Cyrus was only 17 at the time, remember!

She looked back at the Cheap Trick look years later in a video for British Vogue, pointing out the four Balmain belts that she chose to accessorize with. "I wore this because I felt like it was protective, and I also felt like it was a complete difference from Hannah Montana's style," she said. "I had been a character so long, so this was the beginning of like, developing who Miley would be."