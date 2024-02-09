Who Are Lawyers Jonathan Mitchell And Jason Murray In The Trump V. Colorado Case?

As the 2024 presidential election draws nearer, certain candidates are feeling the pressure of the race catch up to them. Former president Donald Trump is specifically experiencing the heat. Amid multiple lawsuits (including one defamation case led by E. Jean Carroll), certain states are working to remove Trump's name from their primary ballot while voters turn out to choose their presidential candidates. The state of Maine decided in December 2023 to remove Trump's name from their primary ballot, citing the fact that Trump had violated the 14th Amendment's ban on insurrection.

A few weeks before Maine's decision, Colorado had also ruled that Trump was not going to be included on their primary ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 insurrection, but Trump appealed the decision soon after the news broke. The case moved to the Supreme Court in February 2024, as both sides of the issue are to be argued. Jonathan Mitchell, former Texas solicitor general, represented Trump, while Jason Murray argued on behalf of the state of Colorado. But with such a landmark case in the hands of two lawyers, citizens are curious as to who exactly these men at the helm of the issue are and what they stand for.