What To Know About E. Jean Carroll's Explosive Defamation Case Against Donald Trump

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault

If the January 2024 headlines about Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll left you with an uncanny feeling of déja vu, you wouldn't be alone. The former president returned to the courtroom only eight months after a New York federal courtroom found Trump liable of sexually abusing Carroll in the mid-1990s and later defaming her after she went public with her story, which resulted in Carroll being awarded $5 million in damages. But the writer and columnist's legal battle is far from over.

Trump has continued to deny Carroll's claims, going so far as to say he never met her despite the two being previously photographed together. These claims continued even after the May 2023 ruling that found Trump liable for Carroll's allegations, which caused Carroll to file a separate defamation lawsuit seeking further damages related to Trump's attacks on her reputation and punitive damages to deter future slander.

"This conduct supports a very substantial punitive damages award in Carroll's favor both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further defamation, and to deter others from doing the same," initial court filings said, per The New York Times. January 16, 2024, marked the first day of the trial that Carroll and her legal team set into motion in late spring 2023.