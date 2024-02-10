Speech Expert Tells Us Biden Made Clear Robert Hur Crossed The Line With Question About His Memory

It's that time again — the time for politicians, young and old, to get behind their podiums and impress the citizens of the United States with their plans for a better, brighter future. The 2024 campaigns are in full swing, including for the top spot of U.S. president, and this election year is sure to be an exciting one. Robust and well-known politicians are lining up to be the frontrunners of their party's tickets. Biden is one of the major figures vying to run on the Democrat side of the ticket, meaning he is likely to be running against his "archenemy" Donald Trump once again in 2024.

One thing that has become a big political issue for President Biden in particular is his age. Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E.," pointed out as much to The List in an exclusive interview. "President Biden's age has become a prominent political focal point, expected to feature prominently throughout the upcoming election year," Ponce explained. "The issue is poised to be a recurring theme as Republican pundits endeavor to challenge his capacity for discernment and effective governance over the next four years."

The President faced backlash over his age after the release of a document by the Justice Department's special counsel Robert Hur. Biden did not take the charges against his age lying down and quickly responded. According to our body language expert, the politician was flustered, offended, and upset when it came time for him to respond to Hur's claims.