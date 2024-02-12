A Look At Celine Dion's Friendship With Celeb Stylist Law Roach

In addition to Celine Dion being one of the best-selling female artists in the world thanks to hits including as "My Heart Will Go On" and "The Power of Love" (among many, many more), she also happens to be one of the most stylish. Dion's ability to reinvent herself and stay relevant has been apparent in her sartorial choices, which have been overseen by highly sought-after stylist Law Roach. The two began working together in 2016, with Roach contributing to reshaping her image and bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to her approach to fashion.

Aside from their professional relationship, the two have built a strong friendship, with Roach telling Entertainment Tonight in July 2016, "The most important thing is we've just been having fun," adding, "I don't know if it's a good or a bad thing that we're together now. For us, it's just dressing up." Since then, the friends have traveled the world, and even with Roach's decision to step back from the fashion industry, it appears that the connection between the pair remains unbroken.