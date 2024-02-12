A Look At Celine Dion's Friendship With Celeb Stylist Law Roach
In addition to Celine Dion being one of the best-selling female artists in the world thanks to hits including as "My Heart Will Go On" and "The Power of Love" (among many, many more), she also happens to be one of the most stylish. Dion's ability to reinvent herself and stay relevant has been apparent in her sartorial choices, which have been overseen by highly sought-after stylist Law Roach. The two began working together in 2016, with Roach contributing to reshaping her image and bringing a fresh, contemporary perspective to her approach to fashion.
Aside from their professional relationship, the two have built a strong friendship, with Roach telling Entertainment Tonight in July 2016, "The most important thing is we've just been having fun," adding, "I don't know if it's a good or a bad thing that we're together now. For us, it's just dressing up." Since then, the friends have traveled the world, and even with Roach's decision to step back from the fashion industry, it appears that the connection between the pair remains unbroken.
Celine Dion has praised Law Roach for reviving her style
Celine Dion is incredibly grateful for Law Roach's eye for fashion. She credits him with revamping her style and even encouraging her children to appreciate fashion. "[Roach] brought me out of my closet, and now flowers are growing. And even my kids, [they're like] 'We want a bow like this, we want a dress like this' — my kids, even if they're boys, they're into fashion, they're into characters, everything they say they like, whether it's for a girl or a boy, they want it," Dion shared while joining Roach during his July 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
In a March 2017 piece with The Hollywood Reporter alongside Roach and his other high-profile client, Zendaya, Dion once again praised the stylist. The "The Power Of Love" star touched her friend, telling him, "You have brought me happiness through my clothing. So I want to thank you for that." Roach has also expressed his love for the Grammy award-winning singer on several occasions, writing in a June 2022 Instagram carousel post of the two, "She changed my life..... I will forever be grateful! Love you @celinedion."
Law Roach came out of retirement to dress Dion for her appearance at the 2024 Grammys
In March 2023, Law Roach announced that he was retiring. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Roach hinted at being wronged in his field, writing, per People, "If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it's not! The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win ... I'm out." Shortly after, he told the "High Low" podcast that part of his decision had to do with the November 2021 death of his nephew, the loss of whom he is still grieving.
However, when Celine Dion wanted to make a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys ceremony to present the Album of the Year award, Roach made that happen. Shortly before her appearance, Roach shared a message in an Instagram Story, writing, "Hello, I'm unretired." When Dion graced the stage, she wore an ivory Valentino Couture gown paired with a sleek pumpkin top coat. The moment was extra special, especially considering that Dion has dealt with a devastating health blow with her 2022 diagnosis of stiff person syndrome. However, Roach shared a snapshot after the ceremony expressing his happiness, writing, "This makes me so much Joy! Not just to dress my Queen again but the fact that she's HEALTHY AND HAPPY! The UNIVERSE always PROTECTS and PROVIDES." It's clear their friendship has transcended has evolved over the years with no sign of slowing down.