Vivek Ramaswamy's Rigged Super Bowl Claim Wasn't His First Swipe At Taylor Swift

Businessman and former candidate for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination Vivek Ramaswamy is known for his controversial views on various social and political issues. He gained notoriety for his book "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," which delves into his critiques of corporate activism and the perceived co-opting of social justice movements by businesses for marketing purposes. Ramaswamy has also directed his criticism towards an unexpected adversary, namely, the singer Taylor Swift.

Ramaswamy made headlines on January 29, 2024, when he seemingly pushed a conspiracy theory about the Super Bowl being rigged with help from Swift. His views arrived on Twitter when Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec tweeted, "Thinking about when Taylor Swift called out the Soros family in 2019 for buying the rights to her music and then how she came out a super liberal in 2020." Ramaswamy supported this, responding to the tweet, "I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months." While the Swifties weren't pleased with him co-signing such notions, it wasn't Ramaswamy's first swipe at the superstar.