Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl Jacket From Erin Andrews' Line Is Surprisingly Affordable
Not only is Taylor Swift inspiring Super Bowl ads this year, she's also inspiring fashionistas everywhere who are on a budget. In just the first few moments of the 2024 Super Bowl, Swift is already drawing attention for her fashion choices. The superstar singer arrived at the stadium with a pack of her besties, including rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively. Swift was decked out in a classy black two-piece outfit, but the clothing article that really drew eyes was her jacket.
Her bright red Chiefs jacket had us scouring the four sides of the internet to find one just like it, and we were able to track it down. Surprisingly enough, the jacket the chart-topping artist wore to the hugest football game of the year is available at a price that many people will find affordable.
The coat in question is a red letterman-style jacket with white accents around the stitching. On the front of the jacket is the word "Chiefs," which of course is a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The jacket was designed by fashion designer and news reporter Erin Andrews as part of her lower-priced sportswear line, WEAR by Erin Andrews. The sporty jackets are priced below $200 each.
The sportswear brand addresses a big problem
Leave it to the girl next door to prove that looking ultra-stylish doesn't have to be ultra-pricey. Taylor Swift's Chiefs jacket by Erin Andrews is both cute and low-priced enough that the average person has a hope of being able to wear the same thing (at least until they all fly off the shelves).
WEAR is a sportswear brand created in 2019 by Erin Andrews. The Fox Sports reporter is a famous face on the NFL sidelines, and she started the clothing line after noticing there wasn't much NFL apparel available for women — at least, not much that wasn't coated in pink and sequins. "There was a really big white space and really not a lot of options for female fans — they had a ton of stuff for the guys, but not really for the women," Andrews told Business Insider. The WEAR brand addresses that issue, offering non-stereotypical clothing options for women.
We love the fact that Swift is supporting a woman-owned business, and social media does, too. On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user wrote, "Taylor wearing @WEARbyEA @ErinAndrews to the Super Bowl is EVERYTHING! I love women supporting women!!!"