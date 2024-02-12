Taylor Swift's 2024 Super Bowl Jacket From Erin Andrews' Line Is Surprisingly Affordable

Not only is Taylor Swift inspiring Super Bowl ads this year, she's also inspiring fashionistas everywhere who are on a budget. In just the first few moments of the 2024 Super Bowl, Swift is already drawing attention for her fashion choices. The superstar singer arrived at the stadium with a pack of her besties, including rapper Ice Spice and actress Blake Lively. Swift was decked out in a classy black two-piece outfit, but the clothing article that really drew eyes was her jacket.

Her bright red Chiefs jacket had us scouring the four sides of the internet to find one just like it, and we were able to track it down. Surprisingly enough, the jacket the chart-topping artist wore to the hugest football game of the year is available at a price that many people will find affordable.

The coat in question is a red letterman-style jacket with white accents around the stitching. On the front of the jacket is the word "Chiefs," which of course is a nod to the Kansas City Chiefs and Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce. The jacket was designed by fashion designer and news reporter Erin Andrews as part of her lower-priced sportswear line, WEAR by Erin Andrews. The sporty jackets are priced below $200 each.