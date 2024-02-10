This Taylor Swift-Inspired Super Bowl Ad Proves The Power Of Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

The unexpected takeover of the 2024 Super Bowl by Taylor Swift, despite not headlining the halftime show, has been a surprising turn of events. Notably, Swift's immense popularity and influence have even managed to influence the advertisements for the year's biggest football event, proving the superstar truly has the Midas touch.

Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, has captured global attention both online and offline, showcasing its unexpected power. Ever since Swift began attending her beau's games, ticket sales have skyrocketed, according to Adam Budelli, a StubHub ticket expert speaking to NBC 5 DFW. Budelli noted, "Once Taylor Swift attended her first game, over the next 24 hours, we saw the largest spike in total sales for the Chiefs in any period of the season." He added, "So, certainly, her excitement level has drawn interest for the Chiefs across the regular-season games."

With Swifties flooding the Chiefs' games with signs and jerseys inspired by the megastar in hopes of catching her attention, it's no surprise that media companies have taken notice and leveraged Swift's popularity to attract our attention to their Super Bowl ads. Cetaphil, the skincare brand, capitalized on this phenomenon with their #GameTimeGlow ad, tapping into Swifties' newfound interest in football (and making us cry).