Brittany Mahomes' 2024 Super Bowl Look Is Proof She's In Her IDGAF Era
Brittany Mahomes is ready for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, and she came in Sin City style and fully embraced the trending "Mob Wife" aesthetic. In a series of Instagram stories shortly before the game, Brittany included several pictures and videos of her getting ready for the game, including a shot of her Super Bowl fit, and she's wearing skintight red latex topped with a furry white coat. She's gone full glam with her hair flowing and curly, and as for Brittany's accessories, she's wearing a necklace with the number 15 on it — for her husband, Patrick Mahomes, quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Brittany has been in her red era lately. Along with her red outfit for the Super Bowl, Brittany rocked a red bikini for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Brittany is all about staying on-trend; last year, she wore a two-piece burnt orange outfit, helping to prove the color as one of the trendiest of the year.
Brittany Mahomes celebrated her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut while in Las Vegas
Brittany Mahomes is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl to watch her husband, Patrick Mahomes, attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but she also did some work for herself. Brittany walked the red carpet at an event celebrating her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — the issue is set to come out in May 2024.
She shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the event, and she, fittingly, set it to Taylor Swift's song "Ready For It." For that, she wore a silver sequin mini dress with sheer cutouts.
Brittany has gotten plenty of attention over the years as the wife of one of the NFL's top teams, and it's only increased this season since she's often been seen sitting next to Swift during the games. They don't seem to be sitting together at the Super Bowl; they each have their own suite for this game (with a price tag of $1 million or more), but we're sure that they'll be celebrating together (or consoling each other) when the game ends.