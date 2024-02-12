Brittany Mahomes' 2024 Super Bowl Look Is Proof She's In Her IDGAF Era

Brittany Mahomes is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl to watch her husband, Patrick Mahomes, attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but she also did some work for herself. Brittany walked the red carpet at an event celebrating her debut in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit — the issue is set to come out in May 2024.

She shared a behind-the-scenes video of her getting ready for the event, and she, fittingly, set it to Taylor Swift's song "Ready For It." For that, she wore a silver sequin mini dress with sheer cutouts.

Brittany has gotten plenty of attention over the years as the wife of one of the NFL's top teams, and it's only increased this season since she's often been seen sitting next to Swift during the games. They don't seem to be sitting together at the Super Bowl; they each have their own suite for this game (with a price tag of $1 million or more), but we're sure that they'll be celebrating together (or consoling each other) when the game ends.