Brittany Mahomes' Stunning Transformation
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are without question one of the NFL's biggest power couples. As a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick has secured his status as a legendary quarterback — but Brittany is also remarkable in her own right.
Born on August 31, 1995, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) became a household name after her longtime beau was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. Time and time again, Brittany has proven that she can withstand the pressure that comes with being linked to a high-profile athlete while also making space for her own dreams. "She has her head on her shoulders the right way," Patrick told E! News in 2023. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."
Brittany's bond with her MVP only strengthened over the years; as the world watched, she went from his girlfriend to his wife and mother of his kids. What's more, she has come a long way as an athlete and businesswoman; Patrick isn't the only one making big career moves. Read on to see how Brittany has evolved into the all-star she is today.
Brittany Mahomes was a high school sports star
Long before she married a very famous quarterback, Brittany Mahomes was an established sports star. A look back at her Instagram shows that she was involved in several athletic pastimes when she attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas. Patrick Mahomes' other half's very first Instagram pic — posted on December 27, 2011 — indicates her passion for horseback riding. The young equestrian — wearing a varsity jacket, of course — lovingly poses with her equine friend. "My horsey!" the caption reads.
Other pics reveal Brittany's dedication to another sport which would later take her to the big leagues: soccer. In February 2012, she shared a photo on Instagram that shows her with her teammates in their warmup gear creating a pyramid of sorts. The caption is short and simple: "Oh soccer..."
As if soccer and horseback riding weren't already keeping her busy, Brittany was also a member of her high school's cheer team. In one pic, she's seen wearing a uniform with a big bow in her hair, arm around her school's mascot. Her caption expresses her love for her fellow cheerleaders: "My girlss..:)"
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes were high school sweethearts
In a 2019 interview, Patrick Mahomes told Yahoo! Sports that Brittany Mahomes had been his girlfriend since the 10th grade. Indeed, the record shows that they've been obsessed with each other since 2011. Brittany's second-ever Instagram post shows them embracing as teens: Brittany in skinny jeans, Patrick wearing a baseball cap. The caption says it all: "Bestfriendd.:)"
In May 2013, Patrick shared a collage of pre-prom photos on Instagram. Brittany wore a short white and gold dress with turquoise pumps; Patrick donned a dark suit, a turquoise bow tie, and a gold vest. In the photo set, Brittany can be seen striking a silly pose with Patrick and pinning his boutonnière to his jacket. It seems like he was over the moon to have her beside him: "Best prom date a guy could ask for!! #prom2013 #bestfriend #greatnight"
Later that year, Brittany accompanied Patrick to his senior formal. In an Instagram post from December 2013, she looks absolutely smitten by him in a white sequined dress with a flouncy tulle skirt, paired with bright pink pumps. She and Patrick are staring into each other's eyes, massive grins upon their faces. How sweet to think that they're still making each other smile all these years later.
Brittany Mahomes broke records as a college athlete
Brittany Mahomes' love of soccer continued into college. In 2013, the all-star athlete matriculated to the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played for their team, the Patriots, as a forward. Over her four years at the school, she scored 31 goals and 16 assists, earning the title of second all-time in program history and helping the team break a record. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, she also became the first UT Tyler player to complete three hat-tricks in one career, meaning that she scored three goals during a game on three separate instances. And not only that — she executed this feat over the course of a single season.
Mahomes' Instagram is full of pictures that show her team spirit. In one 2016 snapshot, she and her father, Scott Matthews, stand side by side on a field, wearing coordinating UT Tyler Soccer gear. "Sometimes dads motivation is all you need!" the caption reads.
In a 2017 interview, Mahomes opened up to the Tyler Morning Telegraph about playing for the university. "I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school. However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family," she said. It looks like she made the right decision.
She signed on to a professional soccer team
Brittany Mahomes' career as a collegiate soccer player was phenomenal enough to launch her toward the stars. In her senior year, she was noticed by UMF Afturelding/Fram, an Icelandic club team. In 2017, she signed the contract surrounded by the supportive presence of her teammates, coaches, and family — and Patrick Mahomes, of course.
Brittany told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that her experience playing soccer for UT Tyler was so positive that it encouraged her to pursue the sport during the next phase of her life. "These last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer," she said. She made sure to extend her gratitude toward the people who helped get her there: her coaches. "Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love," she added.
Per Icelandic site Fotbolti.net, Brittany's season abroad was a success: her team was promoted from Iceland's third-tier league to its second-tier league, partly due to her finesse on the field.
She then became a personal trainer
Even though soccer has long been near and dear to Brittany Mahomes' heart, she decided to let it go in 2017, when she retired from the sport. While playing in Iceland, she told Essentially Sports, she had a revelation: her head just wasn't in the game.
"I realized ... that you have to have a huge passion if you want to play soccer," she said. "I found that my passion was in fitness and helping others." She went on to explain that her friends have always seen her as their go-to gym buddy because of her fitness knowledge, so she decided to devote her life fully to teaching others how to work out effectively.
On her personal website, Brittany Lynn Fitness, Mahomes shares that she is a Certified Personal Trainer with a four-year's bachelor degree in kinesiology. She offers a variety of programs for clients, including "TRAIN with BRITT" (which emphasizes on weight training), "BOOTY by BRITT" (which prioritizes the lower body), and "HIIT with BRITT" (which is suitable for beginners and focuses on toning). Mahomes shares her fitness philosophy on her About Me page: "'Training like Britt' means many things — working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS! These programs are designed to tone, grow muscle and get STRONG. Don't be afraid to lift heavy and push yourself!"
Brittany Mahomes started a new chapter as a team owner
Despite the fact that Brittany Mahomes no longer takes to the field as a soccer player, soccer remains a priority in her life. Alongside husband-wife duo Chris and Angie Long, as of December 2020, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are co-owners of the Kansas City women's soccer team. "I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis. We have the greatest fans and community here in KC and I can't wait to huddle around this team," Brittany said in a statement, per the Topeka Capital-Journal.
The team, now known as the Kansas City Current, is a member of the National Women's Soccer League. Brittany and the Longs are funding the construction of a new stadium for the team in Kansas City's Berkley Riverfront Park. Per the Kansas City Star, it will boast 11,500 seats and is expected to be completed in 2024. Believe it or not, it will be the first stadium in the world built for a professional women's soccer team. Looks like Brittany is still making soccer history, even from the stands.
In 2020, Brittany Mahomes got engaged
On September 1, 2020, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes celebrated a special milestone on a special day. Just moments after Patrick received his Super Bowl ring at Arrowhead Stadium, he brought out another ring and proposed to the love of his life. The photo carousel Brittany posted to Instagram shows off the backdrop he set up: a wall of white flowers emblazoned with the words "With You Marry Me?" plus a carpet of red rose petals.
In her caption, Brittany celebrated the couple's long-lasting romance: "On a day that was meant to celebrate you, you turned it into celebrating us. It's always us, it's always you and me. The words you looked into my eyes and said to me at this moment, will NEVER leave my mind! You made this day perfect, you took my entire breath away and I could not have imagined anything better. I love you, forever and always! Cheers to spending our lifetime together and an inseparable bond." She punctuated her message with three emojis: a party favor, clinking champagne glasses, and a pair of pink hearts.
Shortly after the magical moment, Mahomes posted a photo of Brittany's new rock — an emerald-cut center stone on a diamond-studded double band — to his Instagram story, captioning it "Ring SZN" (via Brides.com). According to Kathryn Money of Brilliant Earth, the diamond is believed to be between eight and 10 carats, with an estimated value falling somewhere between $350,000 and $800,000.
She became a mom the following year
On September 29, 2020, just days after Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl win and the couple's engagement, Brittany Mahomes hopped on Instagram with some more exciting news: the announcement of their first child. She posted a photo of Patrick embracing her as she held up an ultrasound image of her new baby. "Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," she captioned the pic.
A month later, on October 21, 2020, Patrick shared on Instagram that he and his longtime love hosted a gender reveal party over Zoom. Before a backdrop of pink and blue balloons, plus a light-up sign reading "BOY OR GIRL," they invited their pet pit bulls, Steel and Silver, to trot onto a white carpet with paws painted pink, indicating that they were expecting a daughter.
Brittany finally introduced their baby girl to the world via a tweet on June 11, 2021. "Hi, my name is Sterling," she captioned a pic of her and Patrick cuddling with their 4-month-old daughter. Little Sterling Mahomes looked ready for the field in a tiny Adidas tracksuit.
In 2022, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot
In March 2022, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes formally declared their commitment to each other by getting married in a lavish ceremony. Theirs was a destination wedding: they jetted off to Hawaii for the occasion. In an Instagram post captioned "Mr. & Mrs. Mahomes," Brittany showed off her gorgeous wedding ensemble: a white gown with a plunging neckline and cutouts, featuring a long and elegant train. She wore a flowing veil over her blonde locks to match.
According to TMZ, Patrick's Chiefs teammates flew out to help their quarterback celebrate his big day. Tight end and good friend Travis Kelce was one of Patrick's groomsmen. Patrick's younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, served as best man. Naturally, the couple's daughter, Sterling Mahomes, served as their flower girl.
A year later, Brittany reminisced on her wedding day via Instagram. She posted some heartwarming pics of the couple saying their vows at the ceremony and partying it up at their reception, alongside a touching caption. "Happy 1st Anniversary," she wrote. "One of the best weeks of my life, marrying your best friend it's one of the greatest things you could do! Nothing beats doing life with you and these beautiful kiddos of ours! Year 1 was wild but we got many more to go ... You & Me forever."
Brittany Mahomes' family expanded in 2022
On May 29, 2022, the happy couple announced that they were expecting another bun in the oven via a joint Instagram carousel. One photo showed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes sitting in an open field with little Sterling Mahomes between them, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the words, "I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign with a coy message: "BIG SISTER DUTIES COMING SOON." Another photo showed the trio posing with an ultrasound image depicting Sterling's sibling-to-be. The caption accompanying the pics was simple but precious: "ROUND 2." A few months later, Brittany flaunted her baby bump during a photoshoot. She stood in a sunlit room swathed in gauze curtains, her bare belly on display. "Can't believe I'll soon have two little loves," she wrote on Instagram. On November 28, 2022, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III arrived.
In February 2023, Brittany and Patrick finally revealed their son's face in an Instagram post. The family of four posed for a pic in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland, the infant looking cozy in Patrick's arms. The couple addressed both of their beloved kiddos in their joint caption: "Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!"
In April 2023, Brittany shared some details about her pregnancy on her Instagram Story (via People). In response to a fan question asking whether her son was "planned," she disclosed that he was a delightful surprise: "he happened on our wedding night," she said with a smiley face.
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift struck up a friendship
Patrick Mahomes is best bros with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, so it only makes sense that Brittany Mahomes would become tight with Kelce's girlfriend, the one and only Taylor Swift. According to TMZ, the two first connected in September 2023, when Kelce invited them all to a private post-game party. The outlet's source said that Swift and Brittany not only hung out at the event, but expressed that they were eager to see each other again.
Brittany and Swift made good on their promise. Since that fateful day, the two have only gotten closer, hanging out on several occasions. In photos obtained by TMZ, the two can be seen out together in New York, along with fellow stars Blake Lively and Sophie Turner. They've also been spotted watching the Chiefs side by side. At Kansas City's match against the Denver Broncos, an NFL camera panned to them watching their beaus from a suite together. When Kelce caught a perfect pass from Patrick, Swift wrapped Brittany in a big hug.
An anonymous source gushed about their relationship to Us Weekly: "Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They've hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close ... Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great." Brittany has always shown her enthusiasm for Patrick from the stands; she must be thrilled to have Swift as a game day buddy.