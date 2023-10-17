Brittany Mahomes' Stunning Transformation

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are without question one of the NFL's biggest power couples. As a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick has secured his status as a legendary quarterback — but Brittany is also remarkable in her own right.

Born on August 31, 1995, Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) became a household name after her longtime beau was drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. Time and time again, Brittany has proven that she can withstand the pressure that comes with being linked to a high-profile athlete while also making space for her own dreams. "She has her head on her shoulders the right way," Patrick told E! News in 2023. "She's my rock. She's the one that, through tough times, can get me through."

Brittany's bond with her MVP only strengthened over the years; as the world watched, she went from his girlfriend to his wife and mother of his kids. What's more, she has come a long way as an athlete and businesswoman; Patrick isn't the only one making big career moves. Read on to see how Brittany has evolved into the all-star she is today.